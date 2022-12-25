This aircraft’s fuel-saving technology is based on shark skin





This means that each Boeing 777-300ER operated by SWISS saves around 400 tonnes of kerosene and more than 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. A slightly shorter Boeing 777F saves about 370 tons of fuel and 1,170 tons of CO2 each year.

First flight with new technology is already underway

Swissair’s first AeroSHARK-equipped Boeing 777-300ER was already in daily service in October. A new decree issued by EASA now allows Lufthansa Technik to apply the nature-inspired riblet film to any Boeing 777-300ER and 777F aircraft in succession.

The first plane flights on September 8 and 9 provided detailed proof that the AeroSHARK modifications did not adversely affect the operational safety and handling of the Boeing 777. Documents such as flow simulation measurements.

An engineer installing an AeroSHARK riblet film.

Soeren Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik, said:

“Together with our partner BASF, we are now able to support our customers by making their entire subfleet more climate friendly. We are the only MRO company in the world that offers such a service, a solution to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in commercial aircraft, and of course we are very proud of this. I have.”

“The realization of such projects is only possible through cooperation in partnerships and a great deal of trust in each other’s expertise. Together we will develop bespoke solutions that combine economic activity and sustainability in equal measure. We have been successful in doing so,” further explained Dr. Uta Holzenkamp. She is the head of BASF’s Coatings division and in this role is also responsible for functional films.

