Kelly Schulz, CEO, Maryland Tech Council BioBuzz





The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is the largest supporter of technology and life sciences companies in the state. The MTC creates and supports initiatives, from events to workforce development, that bring together the entire technology and life sciences ecosystem in Maryland to foster innovation and drive growth.

Recently, Marty Rosendale chose to step down after four years as CEO, following a successful run as head of MTC. As Rosendale’s successor, the organization has found a worthy and distinguished figure to lead the MTC into the future. The organization recently appointed former gubernatorial candidate, Maryland Department of Labor and Commerce Secretary, state legislator and small business owner Kelly Schultz to this key position.

BioHub, a first-of-its-kind workforce development program with over 600 member organizations and three regional chapters (Baltimore, Chesapeake and Prince George’s County), and $5 million in state and federal grants Maryland launched. MTC.

The BioBuzz team recently met with Schulz to discuss her career and delve into her plans to lead the MTC during this unprecedented period of association growth.

What drew you to this MTC opportunity?

Well, I heard Marty is thinking about transitioning and probably wants to retire. He has taken his MTC to great places and has built a very solid foundation across the state.

Marty calls and says the board won’t allow him to step down until someone can be found to transition to the CEO role. Let’s talk. And so we did.

I had previously worked with MTC when I was at the Department of Labor and Commerce and it was a perfect match. It makes a lot of sense.

How will your experience as a sole proprietorship and civil servant help you lead the MTC in the future?

In my professional life, I was the managing partner of a cybersecurity company that has government contracts, including the Department of Defense. I understand that process. We know how difficult it is to be a technology business owner and what it takes to be successful.

During my four years in management, I was very active in talent development opportunities, especially in industries such as technology and life sciences. My understanding of the assets, talent needs, and what these businesses need to succeed allows me to identify and provide the right resources for MTC Members and Partners.

When I was at the Department of Commerce, it was clear that you can’t have economic development without other parts and partnerships.

There is still a need to attract business to Maryland, and the MTC is an important part of the ecosystem that can attract new business and ensure the economic and workforce tools to retain existing ones. MTC will continue to be a key part of Maryland’s technology and life sciences ecosystem.

What are your top priorities since becoming CEO?

Well, I just started a little while ago on November 1st. I have read quite a few books and talked to many people. Prioritize listening.

I had coffee with the CEO and there were a lot of companies and members there and I got to know more about what they were doing so I could understand what resources they needed. I was.

We also just launched a new chapter, the Chesapeake Regional Chapter, and hundreds of people attended the event. It was very exciting to see all the different parts of the existing ecosystem there. The event was attended by business leaders, technology companies, life science companies, academia and service providers.

The biggest thing I’ve done so far is to listen a lot and plan for the future.

What do you think are Maryland’s greatest assets in the life sciences sector, and what are its biggest challenges to sustainable growth?

The greatest asset in any industry is its people. The same is true for biohealth. Life he science companies, whether they’re in R&D, manufacturing, or whatever, can’t do what they need to do without the right people. They need good and quality staff.

Here are entrepreneurs building great life sciences companies. We have a great asset of talents, ideas and technology that comes from the university system and strengthens the innovation ecosystem.

Our proximity is also an asset. Maryland is geographically centered around the state’s 74 federal laboratories. This is huge for small businesses and entrepreneurs. There are twice as many federal laboratories as hers in any other state. This is both an asset and a challenge. The challenge is to build the networks, communications, and connections to these federal lab assets. This is a huge opportunity to bring the whole ecosystem together.

And what we need to do at the state level is to let policymakers know how big the opportunity is for Maryland. We need to collectively raise the flag to protect and grow our innovation networks. We need support from policy makers at the local, state, and federal levels. Because without that support, they would not be able to reach their full potential, and the MTC can help in that area as well.

Tell us a little bit about MTC’s BioHub Maryland workforce development initiative and why this program is important to Maryland’s technology and life sciences industry.

For years we have talked about the need for additional labor. We had several major R&D and pharmaceutical companies come to Maryland and offered some tax credits as an incentive. It also created many new jobs in the state. But more companies won’t come here or stay here unless they develop the specific talent they need.Training employees is the hardest part of starting or expanding a business. .

That’s why we started the BioHub Marylands Workforce Program. Our BioHub connects directly with our industry partners, so we know exactly what kind of workforce they need and can develop the skills our employees need to enter the work environment directly.

This is very important as the industry can now choose which skills are taught. This puts us far ahead of most other states in the country.

I was doing this at high speed. We started with an online curriculum and tutorials launching in 2023, but then moved to a brick-and-mortar setting with a lab space. This is a hands-on workforce holistic experience, learned by doing training that you can’t get anywhere else. Saves a lot of time.

Also, if you’re looking at the ecosystem as a whole from a diversity perspective, or if you’re looking at people who can’t or are interested in completing a two- or four-year degree, MTC BioHub will Reach populations to find and develop new tech and life sciences employees. We emphasize that you don’t need a PhD to have a rewarding career in the life sciences. BioHub offers opportunities for great careers in the life sciences.

What is the best way for smaller technical/life sciences organizations to participate in the MTC and utilize its resources?

We believe that all companies involved in technology and life sciences, regardless of size, should participate in the MTC.

Large companies need smaller feeder companies and a strong ecosystem around them to grow. Talent, supply His chain infrastructure, R&D, academia and service provider producing environment will help big companies thrive. And small businesses need big companies because they need to be around established businesses.

The MTC offers mentoring programs for small businesses. We have volunteer mentors from companies of all sizes and have worked with hundreds of executives from young and smaller companies. Our MTC Mentor loves helping startups succeed.

We also offer special rates for entrepreneurs coming out of places like FITCI. Small businesses that are MTC members have the opportunity to network at events throughout the year.

The MTC also has its own cost savings program for members. This allows members to go to suppliers and distributors to purchase consumables and services at discounted rates. This is a big advantage for small companies setting up their first lab space, for example.

What do you think the tech/life sciences ecosystem in Maryland will look like in the next 5-7 years?

I think Maryland is going to do a few things. Maryland has become a world leader in the fight against cancer and is on track for excellence in cell and gene therapy. Maryland can also become a world leader in advanced biomanufacturing.

All of these things can be achieved by continuing to build assets. To get there, we need to build a workforce. We need to create the most talented workforce pool in the country.

I think the whole system is ready to grow. We believe Maryland will evolve to be the best we can be.

About the Author Latest Posts

Steve brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and content creation to the WorkForce Genetics team. He loves writing compelling content and collaborating with partners, companies and individuals to share their own stories and showcase their work. Steve holds a BA in English from Providence College and an MA in American Literature from Montclair State University. He lives in Frederick, Maryland with his wife, two sons, and dog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://biobuzz.io/kelly-schulz-new-mtc-ceo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos