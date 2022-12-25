Detroit Free Press Audio News Briefing: How to Listen





A Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker device is a popular gift each holiday season. There are many things these assistants can do around the house, but you should know what they can do to ask.

Did you know you can use these devices to listen to top stories from the Detroit Free Press?

Enable the Detroit Free Press Flash Briefing skill for Alexa and say “Alexa, play my Flash Briefing” or say OK Google to play Detroit Free Press.

For even more variety, say “Ok Google, play the news” and instead hear your own custom mix of news stories from a variety of sources, including Free Press.

To make sure the free press is included in the mix, follow these steps:

Go to Google AssistantGoogle Assistant. Select your profile.[ニュース],[番組を追加],[ローカル], then select Look for Detroit Free Press in the list. Tap the star.

Briefing works with Google Home, Android phones, and the Google Assistant app for iPhone.

Amazon Alexa

To add us to your daily flash briefings via Amazon’s Alexa, say “Alexa, enable Detroit Free Press Skill” or “Alexa, enable Detroit Free Press Flash Briefings”. You can also follow these steps:

Go to Amazon Alexa app. Go to Settings. Tap “News”. Tap Flash Briefing. Activate the Detroit Free Press. Say “Alexa, play Flash Briefing.”

If you don’t have an Amazon smart speaker, you can download the Alexa app for iPhone or Android and listen that way. Just use the same voice commands.

All Free Press Podcasts

You can also listen to the Detroit Free Press podcasts on your smart speaker, your favorite podcast app, or freep.com/podcasts. Say “OK Google, play…” or “Alexa, play…” to play the name of the podcast.

On The Line: News and voices from Detroit hosted by Cary Junior II. Every Friday. Free Press Sports with Carlos and Sean: Our flagship sports program hosted by Carlos Monares and Sean Windsor. The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons podcast hosted by Omari Sankofa II and Bryce Simon. Every Tuesday. Road to Victory: The Story of the 1997 Michigan Wolverines. Limited series sponsored by Andrew Hammond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2022/12/25/amazon-alexa-google-assistant-news-flash-briefing-detroit/69742235007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos