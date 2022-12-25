GT Voice: Innovations key to China’s confidence in recovery in 2023





For the past three years, many have focused solely on the impact of the pandemic on the Chinese economy, overlooking the fact that major Chinese companies such as telecoms giant Huawei have been recording continued progress in innovation. I came. You will now recover from Omicron spawns.

Huawei has licensed technology to top automakers including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Porsche, and the company is looking to turn its mountain of patents into new revenue streams, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Moreover, according to the recent list of the EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard for 2022, Huawei was ranked fourth, up from 43rd place in 2012, media reports said.

Huawei is just a representative of Chinese companies seeking development through technological progress. Elsewhere, major Chinese companies are also making breakthroughs in driving innovation.

The world’s first C919 aircraft, also China’s first domestically produced large passenger aircraft, is scheduled to begin its 100-hour test flight on Monday. The C919 has long been considered the best example of the country’s innovation in terms of high-end manufacturing.

Recently, the U.S. government has been promoting “decoupling” in the high-tech sector, raising concerns about the prospects for U.S.-China trade. ” shows that Chinese companies cannot stop the movement of Chinese companies. Innovative, but instead just accelerating the pace in tech.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), China’s IP offices will receive 1.59 million patent applications in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%.

China overtook the United States as the top source of international patent applications filed with WIPO in 2019, media reports said.

If anything, the relentless innovation and R&D investment efforts by Chinese companies have not only given new impetus to the economy, but also strengthened confidence in the Chinese economy in terms of removing the negative impact of the epidemic, which will lead to the next year’s economic growth. economic growth.

Many see China’s economic recovery as one of the few bright spots in the coming year, given the slowdown in the global economy predicted by major financial institutions. Behind China’s growth momentum lies its strong resilience and innovation-driven dynamism.

The innovation capabilities of Chinese enterprises will determine China’s future position in global supply chains, trade chains and industrial chains, and will also become an important force in promoting China’s foreign trade in the long run. According to some statistics, China’s share of global high-tech exports will further increase to 25% in 2021.

Under the current circumstances, it is the general hope of China and the United States, and people around the world, that important bilateral economic and trade ties can be restored, bringing more stability to the global economy. China’s pursuit of innovation never stops, and it is poised to counter the so-called “decoupling” game from the United States.

