How to turn off Google Chrome notifications on Windows





Tired of Chrome instructions? Here’s how to disable notifications in Windows.

Google Chrome notifications keep you up to date with the latest news, emails, messages, and more, but irrelevant notifications from websites can quickly become annoying.

Thankfully, disabling Google Chrome notifications on Windows is pretty easy. You can block Chrome notifications for some specific websites or turn them off completely. This article will show you how to do both.

How to turn off Google Chrome notifications from Windows settings

You can enable or disable notifications for each app individually using the Windows Settings app. If you don’t want to receive notifications from Google Chrome, you can disable notification permissions in Windows. Here’s how you go about it.

[スタート]Open the menu and click the gear icon or use the Win + I keyboard shortcut to launch the Settings app.[システム]>[通知]Go to.[アプリや他の送信者からの通知]Scroll down to section. Find Google Chrome in the apps list and disable the toggle next to it.

Alternatively, you can change how Chrome notifications appear on your Windows PC. You can disable notification banners, mute alert sounds, and prevent them from appearing on your lock screen. For more information, check out our guide on how to customize notifications in Windows.

How to turn off notifications in Google Chrome

You can also enable or disable Google Chrome notifications from the settings menu. Here are the same steps:

Open Google Chrome using the search menu.Click the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner and select[設定]Choose.from the left sidebar[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Select a tab.from the right pane[サイトの設定]Choose.[アクセス許可]Scroll down to the section[通知]Click.[既定の動作]and,[サイトに通知の送信を許可しない]to disable Chrome notifications. How to turn off notifications for specific sites in Google Chrome

Not all notifications are useless. If you don’t want to disable Google Chrome notifications completely, you can disable them for specific websites. To do this, open Google Chrome and go to the website for which you want to disable notifications. Click the padlock icon to the left of the website URL at the top. Then toggle the switch next to Notifications to Off.

The above method works best if you only want to disable notifications for one or two websites. However, if you want to turn off Chrome notifications for multiple websites, you can visit the Notifications section of Chrome Settings. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open Google Chrome on your PC.Click the menu icon in the upper right corner[設定]Open[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[サイトの設定]>[通知]Go to.[通知の送信を許可されていません]next to[追加]Click the button. Enter the URL of the website for which you want to turn off notifications, click[追加]Click.

After completing the above steps,[通知の送信を許可されていません]Your website will appear under the section.

If you have previously enabled notifications for the site,[通知の送信を許可]displayed under the section. To disable notifications for these websites, click the three-dot menu icon next to the website URL and select[ブロック]Choose.

Disabling Google Chrome Notifications on Windows

Google Chrome notifications can be helpful, but a flood of notifications from websites can be frustrating. As we saw earlier, there are several options for disabling Chrome notifications on Windows.

Similar to Google Chrome, other apps on your Windows computer can also annoy you with constant notifications. If you don’t want to be bothered by these notifications, you can use Focus Assist in Windows to silence them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/windows-turn-off-chrome-notifications/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos