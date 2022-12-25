B.TECH Awarded Most Innovative Omnichannel Consumer Electronics Retailer by Global Economics





: _

B.TECH, Egypt’s leading consumer electronics retailer and one of the top consumer electronics distributors, has won the Most Innovative Omnichannel Consumer Electronics Retailer 2022 award from UK’s Global Economics magazine.

The Global Economics Awards recognize top performers across a range of business sectors at the local and international level, including technology, banking, healthcare, real estate, hospitality, transportation and logistics.

B.TECH was selected to receive this award for its continuous efforts to incorporate innovations in various business areas, expansion in the e-commerce sector and providing best-in-class services to customers across Egypt It’s for

The range of innovative services required by B.TECH to receive this prestigious award includes the unprecedented growth it has achieved through its digital assets, including a website and mobile applications that secure over 70 million visits. , whose products are featured on Noon, the region’s leading e-commerce platform. In addition to its online footprint, B.TECH now has a network of 152 stores in his 34 cities across 24 states nationwide, as part of a strategy to open stores just 15 minutes from each customer. is constantly expanding. Minicash service is another competitive service offered by B.TECH, offering customers installment plans for various terms, fast delivery of products, no down payment, and various payment options of cash or online. To do. B.TECH also offers Curb Pickup car purchasing service through his B.TECH X branches in several key areas such as gas stations and shopping malls. The company is also new to the local market through a cyber zone designated for in-store gamers and its collaboration with InTouch, a global platform to develop the first electronic media platform in stores in the Middle East and North Africa. Eager to introduce the concept.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and CEO of B.TECH, said: We are proud to receive this prestigious award from such a prestigious international organization as Global Economics. This is a testament to the collective efforts of the B.TECHs team to provide excellent service to our customers. As the company seeks to better serve its customers while increasing the pace of digital transformation within the company, it has identified a strong expansion and growth strategy built on innovation.

Based in London, England, The Global Economics is an international magazine dedicated to business and economics, providing in-depth insight into various economic sectors and awarding annual awards.

About Beatek

B.TECH is Egypt’s leading integrated omnichannel retailer and consumer finance platform. Founded in 1997, his B.TECH has a leading position with a robust network of over 152 stores across Egypt. In addition, the company offers its customers unique financial solutions. This is centered around the ‘minicash’ service, which has contributed significantly to its #1 market position and unmatched popularity among Egyptians. With over 6000 employees, B.TECH is Egypt’s fastest growing consumer electronics retailer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economygates.com/52433/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos