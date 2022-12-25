This week’s Chromebook deals and other small business tech news





Here are five tech happenings of the past week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – These are the best Chromebook deals by PC World.

Tech website PC World recently shared some Chromebook deals. The best budget Chromebook deals include the Lenovo IdeaPad3 for $159.99, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for $89.99, and the Asus 14-inch Chromebook for $179.00. The best mid-range Chromebook deals include the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for $246.98, the Lenovo Flex 5I for $299.99 and the HP Chromebook x360 for $499.99. You can read all the picks and details here. (Source: PC World)

Why this is important for your business:

Will this be the year I finally buy a Chromebook? I’ve always resisted because I travel and sync a lot of local files with Dropbox. But is this really necessary? Anyway, I’m online most of the time, and even when I’m offline, my Chromebook offers some storage capacity. Not a big bet given the above prices.

2 – These are the 7 best productivity improvements Apple introduced in 2022, according to Computer World.

Computer World recently shared their picks for the seven best productivity enhancements Apple has introduced in the past year. This includes lockdown mode to help protect against various cyberattacks, his FreeForm project planning and brainstorming tool, improved focus features, a new reminder feature for emails, and more. Read about all our top picks here. (Computer World)

Why this is important for your business:

There’s more, I’m sure. The problem is that when we buy these devices, we don’t get enough training. This is a great piece to share with Apple users. Because the more productive Apple users are, the more profitable they are.

3 – The pros and cons of using a free VPN service as a remote worker.

According to the online technical publication MUO, those who use free VPN services when working from home should be aware of their strengths and weaknesses. Some of the pros include decent security and data privacy, the ability to use free apps instead of company-provided VPNs, and options to bypass geo-restrictions and firewalls. Cons include the need to watch ads, data can be sold to third parties, weak encryption, and slow internet speeds.(Source: MUO)

Why this is important for your business:

Whether you pay or get free service, you and all your employees should use a VPN, especially when traveling or connecting to public routers. become It doesn’t really protect you from malware, but it does help prevent hackers from stealing your login information.

4 – Legal tech startup Lexion uses GPT-3 to help lawyers write summaries and suggest edits.

Lexion, a Seattle-based legal tech startup, recently started using the language model GPT-3 from OpenAI, a conversational AI nonprofit. Software developed by Lexion helps lawyers understand contracts and, with the help of GPT-3, provides possible redaction and will be able to produce complete summaries. GPT-3 also helps Lexion to suggest contract edits and efficiently provide clause language summaries. (Source: GeekWire)

Why this is important for your business:

Given the hype around ChatGPT, I’ll be paying special attention to the particular business of such conversational AI tools in the years to come. you should too

5 Mastodon has gained millions of new users since Elon Musk acquired Twitter.

Mastodon, the open-source alternative to Twitter, recently announced that it has gained millions of new users since Elon Musk took over Twitter. According to the announcement, Mastodon’s number of active users increased from about 300,000 monthly to 2.5 million he from October to November. Many of the new users include more actors, writers, politicians and journalists. (Source: Mashable)

Why this is important for your business:

To be clear, Mastodon is not Twitter. A set of servers that are tied together to allow people to converse with a desired group of people. To me, it’s like Reddit with a Twitter-type interface. Good for businesses that want to create their own community with rules and let people share ideas and more. The rules make the experience much less toxic. Mastodon may be a good place for your business. Worth a try. If you’re interested in learning now, I found this post by Saritel Abbaszade very helpful.

