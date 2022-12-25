Got a new iPhone 14?Do these 7 things first





After you’ve got your new iPhone 14 and transferred everything from your old phone, you’re ready to play with your shiny new toy. What do you do first? Naturally, you’ll be checking apps that you’ve already been using for a long time on your old iPhone. You’ll probably be surprised at how quickly they load and how smooth and responsive everything is.

Then what? Here are some suggestions for seven things to do first on your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.And if you’re new to iOS 16 on your iPhone 14, there are plenty of great new features to try out there too. There is one thing you should know.

Update to iOS16.2

If you have an iPhone 14 series handset, it comes with iOS 16. But it probably doesn’t have the latest version of iOS 16.2. It arrived in mid-December and brought several new features, including Apple Music Sing, which turns your favorite songs into karaoke his tracks, the Freeform app for collaborating across devices, and iCloud advanced data protection. Additionally, there are numerous bug fixes and security updates, so you should install them as soon as possible.[設定]Go to[一般]When[ソフトウェア アップデート]Tap.

Adjust display settings

The new iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone with an always-on display. So you should check that first.[設定]>[ディスプレイと明るさ]enable it with[常時表示]can be enabled. Also check the setting to hide wallpaper and notifications.

Depending on the previous iPhone you had, some display settings that were more useful on the iPhone 14 may not have been as useful.[設定]>[ディスプレイと明るさ]and try some options. Dark Mode is easier on the eyes in low light and saves battery life on OLED displays. If you don’t want it to be on all the time, hit the auto switch and choose either ‘Turn on until sunset’ (which switches based on the time of day) or ‘Custom schedule’ (which allows you to set a personalized schedule).

Changing the auto-lock from the default of 30 seconds can save you a lot of frustration. This is a good time to play around with things like text size. Night Shift removes some of the blue tint from your screen late at night, but it’s a bit stronger. Set it to your preferred time (starting a few hours before bedtime), but adjust the slider a little less warm. side if you don’t want the display to distort too much.

Many users don’t touch the default display settings at all, but they really need to. Especially that short autolock!

keep safe

iPhones are expensive. Also, even if I had the cash to buy a new one, I would still like to keep this in good condition, either for resale or trade-in value, or to keep it in better shape after a few years. increase.

We recommend putting a case on your iPhone 14. If you don’t like cases, look for ultra-thin cases like Totallee, or consider Dbrand or Slickwraps skins. It doesn’t add much drop protection, but it protects your iPhone from scrapes and scratches without adding bulk or weight.

Also consider a good glass screen protector. Even with a ceramic shield, the biggest problem with dropping a phone is a broken screen, and even with AppleCare+, repairs are expensive. A good screen protector is almost invisible and goes a long way in preventing cracks on your screen!

Check out new camera modes

One of the coolest new camera features on the iPhone 14 is Action Mode. This applies very strong video stabilization to handheld shots. It’s for taking videos while running, on a boat, or in other situations where it’s hard to keep your phone steady. Open the camera app, switch to video mode, and tap the little “action” button to enable it. Try running around on and off.

Cinematic mode has been updated to 4K resolution, so try that too. If you upgraded from iPhone 12 or earlier, you didn’t even have this feature. Experimenting is fun, but Apple also has a support article that explains how to use it. Find a spot where your subject is close and in the background (or where you stage something) and give it a try! Play with tapping to focus or double tapping on your subject to enable automatic focus tracking. please When you’re done, open the Photos app and play around with editing your video to change the focus from how it was originally shot.

Another great feature is the macro mode that lets you take highly detailed close-up photos on the iPhone 14 Pro. It works automatically out of the box when you get close enough to an object, but you can also control it in more detail in the settings.

Any iPhone can do this, but many people haven’t done it yet. So when you’re setting up your new iPhone, it’s a perfect time to open up the Health app, enter your important medical ID information, and set up your emergency contacts. Medical ID information allows you to display important medical information and allergies to first responders on the lock screen. Emergency contacts are people you can call in an emergency by pressing and holding the side button and volume button.

First, open the Health app. Then tap your profile picture in the top right.[医療 ID]Tap.upper right[編集]Tap. Enter the critical medical information that first responders need to know in the event of an accident, as well as the emergency contact information you need. arrival.Style your photos

Photographic Styles were introduced with the iPhone 13, but most users don’t upgrade every year, so they may be new. This feature allows you to customize the image processing pipeline to give your photos a slightly different tone to your liking. Open the Camera app, switch to Photo mode, and swipe up to reveal the small camera control buttons. Select something that looks like three layers on top of each other,[写真のスタイル]display the options for

Swipe left or right to switch between different styles (Normal, Rich Contrast, Vivid, Warm, Cool). Each allows you to further adjust the tone and warmth of your image. Dial in what you like and it will apply to every photo you take. The differences can be subtle but important, so take the time to experiment and take test shots.[設定]>[カメラ]>[写真のスタイル]You can also select a photo style with .

Use Photo Styles to fine-tune the look of every photo you take.

Journey to the Dynamic Island

The cool new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro isn’t the camera, it’s the Dynamic Island. It looks like a little notch when you turn on your phone, but when you start using your new iPhone, it begins to bounce and expand with music, FaceTime calls, timers, and more. See everything you can do with Dynamic Islands and try third-party live activities.

read the manual

Did you know that your iPhone actually has a manual? No, it didn’t come in a box…it never fits there. Apple keeps it online. However, the iPhone User Guide provides a well-organized, hyperlinked guide to iPhone hardware and iOS 15 online that can be very helpful. It contains a lot of useful details and you will be amazed at how much you can learn just by reading the manual!

If you want to read offline, or just want to keep the manual handy in case you don’t have internet access, you can download free eBooks with the Books app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/559534/new-iphone-cases-update-display-settings-dynamic-island.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

