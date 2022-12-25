What to Ask Your Web Developers When Building a Health Site

The very way people use the internet is evolving rapidly. In addition, the various search engines are always changing the algorithms they use when ranking sites. That means a healthcare provider’s site must cater to both patients and search engines to be helpful. When building a new health site, there are several questions experts recommend asking the developers.

How Many Similar Sites Does the Provider Have in Their Portfolio?

Experience is always a significant factor when creating a new site. When professional website developers have extensive experience in developing sites for healthcare providers, they already understand the issues facing those entities. That makes life easier, as all stages of developing the site flow smoothly when the developers fully grasp how healthcare facilities operate.

How Detailed Will the Site’s Master Plan Be?

The master plan governs the site’s overall look and feel. It also lets clients see what details might be overlooked during the design process. The more complete a master plan is, the better, as potential issues are resolved early in the process before hours are spent on content that won’t meet the client’s requirements. A detailed plan also allows clients to spot content flaws they’d don’t want in the final design.

Do the Developers Use Professional Web Testers?

Testing throughout the design process ensures the site will function on all browsers , including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and smartphone operating systems. Today’s sites must appear the same to all users regardless of the types of devices they’re using. In addition, search engines penalize sites that aren’t user-friendly on all devices.

Is There a Written Process the Developers Can Show Clients?

This element is crucial, as an established process helps clients understand the flow of events during the site’s creation. A process plan also protects developers as it shows clients how the system works and how long each stage of the process is expected to take . However, remember that some sites require longer to create if they’re complex, so don’t be afraid to ask for an individualized plan.

What Communication Methods Does the Developer Use?

Far too many relationships between developers and clients sour because due to poor communications. Before any agreements are signed, discuss communication strategies with the developer. Agree on a communication strategy that works for everyone. Communication could be through phone calls, instant messages, or email, but everyone has to agree on the method and frequency of communication at the project’s onset.

Is the Developer’s Staff Paid by the Hour or by the Project?

Always ask this question. While paying by the project is often cost-effective, it encourages designers to take shortcuts that could diminish the quality of the final product. While both options are common in the industry, clients should always take steps to ensure quality processes are followed during a site’s creation.

How Detailed is the Estimate?

Website design experts encourage detailed cost estimates rather than lump-sum options that don’t explain what a client should expect to pay for each portion of the project. Detailed estimates eliminate unfortunate surprises later, so insist on more than a basic, no-frills estimate.

Making the Final Choice

Once the questions above (and more!) are asked and answered, healthcare facilities have a better understanding of how their website design team operates. That’s a big help in an age when uncertainties are unwelcome and allows clients to make a well-informed choice of a website developer.