5 releases of 2022 that gave us hope for the future of tech





The golden age of technology is upon us. If you think that’s an exaggeration, remember that Android smartphones can now have over 12 GB of RAM. That’s more than many computers today and shows how far we’ve come since the days of the Nokia 3310.

From bendable glass touchscreen displays to smartphones and headphones, 2022 has seen a lot. We’ve compiled a list of fun releases in the world of consumer tech that will make you want more, or at least smile.

Released No Phone (1)

If you talk to OnePlus enthusiasts, they’re far more likely to tease the company’s latest release that works with Oppo than OnePlus itself. When all his Android users were disappointed that they might have to switch to Samsung in the world of mediocre OnePlus phones, nothing worked.

there is nothing

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is behind a company called Nothing that will release its first smartphone device in 2022. The device itself needs support (especially in terms of software), but its design and funky elements have attracted many Android buyers. The glyph behind the illuminated phone doubles as a flash and charging indicator. Nothing Phone (1) didn’t spark the revolution it promised, but it’s a reminder of how fun things can be when companies take risks with their products.

Apple’s Dynamic Islands

My consistent problem with iPhones over the past few years has been those dreaded notches in a world where Android phones more or less seem notchless, thanks to punch-hole cameras that fit snugly into the corners of most phones.

apple

So when Apple announced Dynamic Island, I was visibly shaken. First of all, it’s a testament to Apple really doing their best. We combine software and hardware to deliver amazing results. This is largely a problem that Android has yet to overcome due to the wide variety of devices on the market.

The Dynamic Island Pill Cutout is the funniest thing that’s happened to the iPhone in recent years, but it’s not enough to get people to switch, especially considering the feature is only available on high-end models. 100,000 rupees.

I don’t like the name itself, but it’s very Apple-ish. And this approach to the notch is a reminder that terrifying-looking gaps in technology can be exploited with the right mindset.

Garage is cool!

When Samsung released the latest version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year, we did our best not to order the device. First of all, it looked quite stunning and stood out among the boring slate phone competitors (yes, try to differentiate yourself from other phones without the backbrand these days – you do it You can’t!). Secondly, the technology looks promising – who doesn’t want a bendable touchscreen?

samsung

Most people dismiss Samsung’s devotion to the Flip phone as a gimmick, but they were the only company to take the risk and do it, and it seems to have largely paid off. Samsung, if you’re reading this, please hold off on future iterations until the screen wrinkle issue is resolved. And why are there no companies outside of China that are serious about fast charging?

Meanwhile, many companies, including Oppo, plan to release foldable devices next year. Apple is also working on a foldable phone, but it probably won’t be for years to come…because, as you know…Apple!

Fast charging is not a gimmick

This cannot be overemphasized. Fast charging your smartphone can completely change your life. Especially if your work relies heavily on staying connected. This is a common opinion across all industries at this time. When I got to use his 150w charge on the OnePlus 10T, I was literally in total awe.

one plus

The phone goes from 0% to 100% in 15 minutes without issue. Surprisingly, it was only as hot as a smartphone while charging. Still, many people call fast charging a gimmick, but once you use it, you can’t go back. In fact, after using the 150w fast charge, my reliance on other devices is so much lower that I don’t think I can use a phone that takes hours to charge anymore.

what else? If you travel a lot and need to keep your phone charged all the time, now might be the time to ditch Apple and Samsung’s old 30w+ charging speeds.

Dyson did what it needed

Speaking of headphones, is it an air purifier? It’s clear someone at Dyson thought when they released headphones that purify the air around them on the go. If you live in a real-life version of Fallout (or in Delhi at the end of November), these headphones don’t seem like a bad idea. (Huh!)

Dyson

Anyway, Dyson’s “The Zone” headphones cost $1000 (almost Rs 83,000). As you would expect from any headphone of this era, it does the job of noise canceling. Fresh air is just a bonus. Don’t you think this design is funny? See if you feel the same way decades later, after the inaction of our political class has driven all cities into uninhabitable dens of polluted air.

What are your thoughts on what companies have done this year? Let us know in the comments below. Continue reading Indiatimes.com for more on the world of technology and science.

