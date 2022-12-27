Creative Freedom and Customized Design: DYS Design Your Slabs





In recent years, interior design has rediscovered the value of decoration and is rapidly becoming an important factor in customizing spaces in our daily lives.

Decoration has played a role of secondary importance in interior design for decades. This was mainly because the idioms of modern and contemporary architecture gave little room for elements such as ornamentation, and were considered far removed from the doctrines of the main ideas and movements in architecture.

However, decoration has always existed in human living space, playing a very important role in witnessing the cultural, social and artistic evolution in different civilizations, and serving as a mirror of the times and also as a very attractive It works as an element.

These aspects of decoration are never lost, only temporarily removed.

Now, in an era of ubiquitous images thanks to the internet, the desire to customize spaces has once again become a major concern in design, and decoration is experiencing a major resurgence, especially when it comes to surfaces and covers.

Iris Ceramica Group is a significant player in the global market for ceramic surfaces, leveraging decades of experience in the world of surface coatings. Products marketed by the Group’s many brands and constant innovation allow the Group of Companies to bring the age-old history of ceramics up to date and reinterpret its handcrafted artistic qualities.

DYS Design Your Slabs fits into this context combining innovation and tradition. Superior expressiveness highlights and enhances state-of-the-art digital printing technology to create custom-designed spaces following the latest design trends in decorating.

DYS is a high-tech service that allows you to reproduce any image or illustration on a ceramic maxi slab. There are no restrictions on colors and shades.

Details and decorations come to life in ceramic maxi slabs from Iris Ceramic Groups, inspiring a variety of design solutions from the minimal to the most elaborate.

DYS has amazing application potential. Inspired by the creative freedom that printing systems allow, his DYS can be applied to a wide variety of purposes.

DYS can of course be used to decorate any space in your home. It can also be used to decorate retail spaces, wellness centers, spas, gyms, dining and leisure venues of all kinds, public and gathering spaces such as airports, subways and trains. It also provides a great solution for internal signage.

