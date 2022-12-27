



The Chrome Dino game for Google Chrome is one of the most well-known video games, but rarely talked about due to its tremendous availability and simplicity. Just because it’s off-topic doesn’t mean it’s not fun! Some people only play Chrome Dino games when they’re not connected to the internet, but many people play games even when they have internet access. Sometimes all you need is a dinosaur endlessly jumping over a cactus.

One of the best things about the Chrome Dino game is its ingenious simplicity. It’s not difficult to play, and the mechanics are very simple, so people of all ages can enjoy it. However, its simplicity is also part of the reason why no one really talks about it because there’s nothing to talk about. may become. But one of the things that can inspire a boring game is exploiting in-game glitches and hacks! Here are the best hacks you can use for:

How to Hack Dinosaur Game in Google Chrome

If you have a low score and like being killed prematurely by pterosaurs and cacti, you may not want to use these hacks. There are three general hacks commonly used in this game: invincibility hack, speed hack, and jump hack.

Running, jumping and dodging obstacles to avoid dying are the three main features of this game. Here’s how to take advantage of each of these hacks (yes, you can use them all at once).

Type or copy-paste invincible chrome://dino/ exactly into the address bar and press “Enter”. Before starting the game, right click on the little dinosaur on the screen,[検査]Click. When the small “Developer Tools” window pops up, click on the “Console” tab. Copy this code, paste it into the textbox, then press Enter: Repeat the process (copy, paste, press Enter) for the last code entry in this code: Runner. prototype.gameOver=function ( ){console.log(“T-Rex is immortal now”)} This makes your dinosaur immortal, no more running straight through cacti and pterosaurs! If you want to go back to normal gameplay, just copy and paste this code into the textbox and press ‘Enter’: Runner.prototype.gameOver = original speed dino/ in the address bar and ‘Enter’ Press Before starting the game, right click on the little dinosaur on the screen,[検査]Click. When the small “Developer Tools” window pops up, click on the “Console” tab. Copy this code, paste it into the textbox, then press Enter: Repeat the process (copy, paste, press Enter) for the last code entry in this code: Runner. instance_.setSpeed(1000) 1000 is very fast. You can always manipulate this number higher or lower if you don’t want your dinosaur to move at that speed. Your dinosaur should be running at the speed of light! Type or copy-paste the exact jump chrome://dino/ into the address bar and press “Enter”. Before starting the game, right click on the little dinosaur on the screen,[検査]Click. When the small “Developer Tools” window pops up, click on the “Console” tab. Copy this code, paste it into the textbox, then press Enter: Repeat the process (copy, paste, press Enter) for the last code entry in this code: Runner. instance_.tRex.setJumpVelocity( 15) 15 makes the dinosaur jump pretty high. If you don’t want your dino to jump this high, try higher and lower numbers until you find the right speed. Your dinosaur should now be able to jump over everything in its path without any problems!

By using any of these hacks, let alone all at once, you can easily achieve a high score! There is nothing more satisfying than sitting back and watching your point counter reach an impossible number! Nothing can be done. All previous high scores are worthless in a matter of minutes.

Do all 3 hacks at once (or even just the unbeatable hack) and you’ll get super high scores in no time. If you like bypassing arbitrary achievements in games and skipping straight to high scores, check out Gamer Journalist’s hacking guides for other games like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Roblox!

