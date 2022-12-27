HSB Expands Digital Capabilities, Puts Innovation at Risk





Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) recently announced two new collaborations: a partnership with IronSDN and a strategic agreement with Schneider Electric. They focus on protecting customers with loss prevention or mitigation technology and digital solutions.

“We want to do our best to help insureds anticipate and prevent losses and respond when they do occur. Bringing tools like WhiteHax Cybersafe to the personal market. really helps them in that respect,” says James Hajjar. Assistant Vice President and Head of Cyber ​​Products for Treaty Division at HSB.

Through a partnership with IronSDN, the WhiteHaX Cybersafe app is now available to HSB Home Cyber ​​Protection (addition to Homeowners Policy) personal line customers and customers of the standalone MyCyberProtection program became. Designed for mobile phones and tablets, the app helps customers manage cyber risk by constantly monitoring and protecting personal cloud devices from cyberattacks.

“Everything is going digital. Everyone has a smartphone and everything is connected, from washing machines to smartphones to smart TVs. All these connection points lead to more exposure. ,” explains Hajjar. “We are seeing an increase in both the commercial and personal dimensions as the FBI publishes an annual report on cybercrime where an individual loses his identity and publishes statistics on various types of cybercrime. You can.”

Available on up to four iOS or Android devices in your home, the WhiteHaX app constantly scans emails for data breaches, provides Wi-Fi scanning to analyze public or private network security, and issues security alerts protects users from becoming victims of cyberattacks. Fraud or other cyber risk events. Users can also check the security and status of their home devices through an app-based program. The Virtual Privacy Network (VPN) feature also protects your security and privacy by enabling a secure internet connection and encrypting your data to help track activity and combat cyberattacks.

“It’s very similar to what HSB is doing in other areas. We’ve been leading the way. [with] Technology connected with the Internet of Things. We have installed sensors in our homes related to water leaks and possible fires. It’s important to us that consumers have immediate information if something happens,” he said.

By partnering with Schneider Electric, HSB further expands its digital capabilities and technology distribution efforts. The two companies have agreed to provide customers with each other’s solutions and technologies for electrical and equipment risks.

HSB offers performance guarantees to ArcBlok 2500 customers. ArcBlok 2500 is Schneider Electric’s sensor technology. This sensor technology prevents electrical arc flashes and protects personnel by performing temperature measurements and transmitting communications via mobile devices. The insurer will also develop new products for Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Power solution. This solution streamlines the distribution system through digitization and connectivity. This collaboration with Schneider Electric further facilitates his HSB’s expansion of the global ecosystem of his IoT solutions for water leaks, fires and equipment failures, and this partnership will ultimately help clients prevent losses. Contribute to his HSB mission to help prevent it.

John Riggs, HSB’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of Applied Technology Solutions, wrote to Digital Insurance: HSB is actively seeking partners to provide technology-enabled solutions that support the expansion of its global ecosystem, solutions that realize its vision of prediction and prevention.Schneider Electric is a prime example. Edge technology and a world-class product portfolio. We look forward to bringing to market innovative electrical and equipment risk solutions that leverage our integrated capabilities.”

