Tech in 2022: What We Wanted and What We Got





Every year, the world’s biggest tech companies promise to deliver innovations they say will change our daily lives forever. And every year, with journalists covering the issue beating out journalists with access to the latest devices every week, I’m keenly aware that these promises are often unfulfilled. 2022 was no exception. Of course, we also had high expectations. But as always, there was a gap between what we expected and what we got. Here are some of the ideas and wishes that didn’t come true.

What we wanted in a smartphone: Design innovation What we got: Color-changing materials

This is obvious, and we’ve been saying this repeatedly for nearly two years: smartphone designs these days are boring. It’s the same flat display, sometimes curved with a huge, uniquely colored camera island that almost every other brand seems to have. In fact, all we got in the name of design innovation was a color-changing bag. I’m afraid not.

The Nothing phone (1) offered a new design. (Image source: Express Photo)

But one company this year tried to turn things around. It was Carl Peis Nothing with a phone (1). The Nothing Phone (1) stood out in the market, but some pointed out that it was reminiscent of a futuristic iPhone, given the unique design of the back cover with his Glyph interface made of LED lights. It wasn’t a perfect phone, but it at least offered something different than what we normally see. Is it? I’m not holding my breath.

What We Wanted From A Smartphone: Better Battery Technology What We Got: A Faster Charger

Frankly, battery technology hasn’t advanced in most smartphones in the last five years or so. And I’m not talking about the size of the battery itself. If you’ve used your smartphone for more than a year, it’s possible that the battery’s ability to hold its power is declining. This degrades over time due to the limited charge cycles of lithium-ion batteries. It can also affect performance on many devices.

Still, by the second year, your phone can take a long time to charge and quickly run out of charge. We wanted 2022 to be the year smartphone companies start offering something new when it comes to battery technology. However, this seems to remain an area of ​​research for now.

What I got instead was a fast charger, with 120W, 150W, 80W and 67W being popular options. Of course, the companies claimed their chargers were fully tested and didn’t adversely affect the charging lifecycle. I was ready to denounce it as the worst possible option.

Our take: Sure, fast charging is great, but you can’t pretend it doesn’t hurt battery life in the long run. It does not mean that. Will cell phone batteries change significantly in 2023? We’re still hopeless.

5G has launched in India, but has yet to reach anywhere. (Image source: Pixabay) What We Wanted: 5G Speeds What We Got: Software Not Ready

As technology journalists, we’ve been gearing up for 5G and its amazing uses since 2016. And this year, 5G finally arrived in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he officially announced the launch of 5G service on October 1, but it took a while before it reached mobile phones. And not all of his devices, including Apple’s iPhone, Pixel 7 series, are 5G ready for him. Apple has officially rolled out his 5G support for his iPhones, and so have many other brands, but the carrier has yet to fully roll out the service in many cities. It is expected to become more widely available in 2023. In that case, can anyone get 1GBp speeds? We certainly are waiting to see that.

What We Wanted: AR Headsets, The Metaverse What We Got: Metaverse legs finally landed on Zuckerberg’s Metaverse. (Image source: file photo from video)

Augmented Reality, ah, that’s another term that’s been around since 2017 and even before. AR is said to be the future, but in reality, AR merging with virtual reality (VR) is now MR aka mixed reality. There were high expectations for the Metaverse. Some people hosted weddings and sangeet in the metaverse.

More importantly, some expected Apple to announce an MR headset in 2022. It did not happen and we expect it to take place in 2023. Zuckerberg promised how it would improve the metaverse experience. However, Meta Quest Pro did not garner positive reviews. Additionally, Meta finally added his Legs to Metaverse Eyes. Early on, his Metaverse humans were legless creatures with only floating torsos, which led to many jokes. So far, the Metaverse has proven to be a great mirage. Metaverse will he finally materialize in 2023?Do you know?

