



Top 3 Predictions for Digital Transformation in 2023 Your Funky Chair Is Now Floating in the Metaverse Automation Will Cut Costs, AI Will Transform Business Hyperscalers Kill Technology Agnosticism

Digital transformation (DT) is never-ending, even as pilot projects grow. Enterprises are constantly in need of another transformation, and IT service vendors and consultants are meeting that demand with new technologies. Whatever the metaverse really is, it’s the latest shiny new object to drive hype and early-stage investment. Digital transformation cannot escape technology, but as companies mature from innovation to iterative improvement, all DTs must embrace technology into business processes rather than feed and speed in a vacuum with no business context. Connecting is important. Luckily for everyone involved in DT, AI is the perfect tool to make that connection possible.

Everyone at DT is seeing the growing importance of the ecosystem, where enterprises, IT service vendors, consultancies, and technology partners all share data and collaborate across one giant multi-enterprise business network. There is a growing sense that it is only a matter of time to harmonize the process. Quoting someone who doesn’t want to be quoted for saying this (Google it) The reality is success that hasn’t happened yet. Clusters of ecosystems are likely to emerge as they rapidly pivot away from entering the market with a no-nonsense approach.

Another impact to consider heading into 2023: Just as new ecosystem clusters emerge, new silos may emerge within enterprises. Instead of divisions between lines of business and IT, finance, and other traditional business groups, silos are formed around specific technologies, with specialized skills and the ability to advocate for solutions rather than business KPIs. It could open the door to IT service vendors and consultancies. In TBR’s view, the IT service vendors and consultancies that help build these silos or mini ecosystem clusters use the right protocols and APIs on the technology side and standards, incentive models and messaging on the business side. and keep them open.

2023 will be a difficult year. A potential global economic slowdown will reduce spending on innovation while requiring investments to cut costs. The best-prepared and smartest IT services vendors and consultancies are embracing a recession as spending rebounds on AI-powered transformation, fueled by the reality that keep-the-mail systems for core IT services work. You can see beyond the

Note: TBRs 2023 Predictions is a special series that explores market trends and business changes in key markets. Segments covered include Cloud & Software, Devices, Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Professional Services, Federal IT Services, and Telecommunications.

