



When visiting or exploring a new place, it’s not always easy to determine walking or hiking distances from Google Maps maps alone. That’s why Google built features into Google Maps that let you carefully measure distances using your mouse.

In this article, learn how to measure distance with Google Maps and the related Google My Maps library. You’ll also learn how to do this with the mobile version of Google Maps.

Why measure distance in Google Maps

When you search for a location on Google Maps, you’ll see a map view with that location centered on the map.

You can measure the distance between any two points on this map. By repeating this procedure, you can connect the measured segments to determine the distance of very long roads, trails, etc. But why would you want to do this? There are actually many reasons.

I am planning a hiking trip and want to know the length of the trail. You are trying to decide among several driving routes and want to find the shortest route. Measure the distance of various flights from airport to airport. Plot the perimeter of the property so that square feet (area) can be calculated. How to measure distance on Google Maps

To measure distances in Google Maps, simply right click your mouse.

Open Google Maps, use the search field in the top left to find the starting point on the map where you want to start measuring (or just use your location), then right-click. A drop-down menu appears.[距離を測定]Select to start the measurement process. If you select any point in any direction, a straight black line (like a crow’s fly) will appear connecting the starting point and the new point you selected. Continue selecting points along the route to measure. Each time you click, a new black line will appear connecting the last point to the current point. Also, the measured distance is displayed below the black line. If you make a mistake and want to delete the last created point, just select the same white point and the last segment of the line will disappear. When the measurement is finished and you want to remove the entire measurement line, right click on the end point.From the pop-up menu that appears[計測をクリア]Choose.

This will permanently remove the line from your Google Maps view.

How to measure distance with Google My Maps

Another area of ​​Google Maps is My Maps Library where you can create and save maps with waypoints. You can also measure distances on these maps.

from the menu on the left[マイ プレイス]to access Google My Maps from within Google Maps.Next in the left pane, from the menu[マップ]Choose. This will[マイ マップ]Go to[新しいマップの作成]to start a mapping session. The next window looks a lot like Google Maps. In the search field at the top of the window, enter the location you want to measure distance from. Press Enter or select the magnifying glass icon in the upper right. An enlarged map of the searched location is displayed. A list of icons appears below the search field. Select the rightmost ruler icon to start the distance measurement tool. As you click your mouse at various points on the map, you’ll see a faint blue dotted line that tracks each click. A small blue oval contains the total distance measured each time you click on the map.

As you can see, the process is very similar to Google Maps, but it looks and behaves slightly differently.

Note: There is a Google Chrome web browser extension called Distance Measure that extends this functionality for running and cycling and allows you to download a KML file of your map route.

How to measure distance on Google Maps mobile

Measuring distances using the Google Maps app (Android phone or Apple iPhone) is even easier than the web-based version.

Press and hold the map until you see a red pin marker. Tap the marker again to bring up the menu for that location.[距離を測定]Tap. This will place the starting point where the red marker was and a crosshair icon (empty black circle) will appear at the bottom of the screen allowing you to select the next point to start the measurement. Scroll the map until the marker is placed where you want the next point, continue measuring distances, and tap the blue plus (+) icon. This adds his second point connected to the first position. As you continue this process and add each point to the line of measurement, the distance will be displayed and accumulated in the lower left corner of the window.

When you’re done measuring distances, tap the back arrow to return to the normal mode of the map.

Measuring distance in Google Maps is easy

No matter what activity you’re doing on your next trip or adventure, there may be places where you need to measure distance.

Check the distance between point A and point B using Google Maps at a safe time. This allows you to create an accurate itinerary with more information at your fingertips.

Have you ever done something interesting with the Measure Distance feature of Google Maps? Share your experience in the comments section below!

