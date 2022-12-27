Lessons Learned for 2022 and Technology Predictions for 2023





Evgeny Likhoded is the founder and CEO of Clausematch, helping regulated companies operate safely and bring compliant products to market.

As we wrap up this chapter for another year, it’s important to consider the lessons learned, the trends that have formed, and how all of this will affect the future.

2022 has thrown a lot into the tech world. We’ve seen the collapse of cryptocurrencies call the industry into question, the economic woes destabilize fintech investments, and innovation continues to uncover new products and services. It is an exciting time to be in this space and the pace of change does not seem to slow down.

Lessons learned from scaling RegTech

2022 has undoubtedly been an introspective year for myriad technical teams, and many business operations have been rethought as a result. For example, Clausematch realized that they could not rely solely on the portfolio of Tier 1 financial institutions to grow their business. We focused on mid-market financial institutions, fintech, and the insurance industry. There, we saw the demand for policy management and found that our product could be adapted to a highly regulated industry.

This kind of self-assessment is essential for companies at any stage. Advise leaders to assess which areas drive business success and which are no longer performing. Gather top he leaders from different backgrounds within the company to assess exactly what could change. As corporate leaders, we rely on getting the essential voices in.

In 2022, we’ve seen how the macroeconomic environment is affecting everyone, no matter what industry they’re in. Some industries have been less affected by it. Compliance is not an option, so it’s important that company leaders don’t skimp on investing in this critical section of their business.

Finally, I have learned that it is important for leaders in all industries to keep learning more about themselves as human beings and as professionals. Share your energy and expertise thoughtfully and strategically. No matter what stage your company is in, keep finding new ways to develop your leadership skills and never lose sight of your company’s vision.

Technological advances taking shape and taking off

There are many technological advancements that the industry will see in 2022, but here are some of the most prominent that are likely to shape the trends we see in 2023.

artificial intelligence and machine learning

From medical procedures to banking, artificial intelligence in the tech sector continues to make significant strides in 2022. It’s truly amazing to read about developments that data scientists affect so many of us. Machine learning is a hot topic right now and will continue to play an increasingly important role in our lives for the foreseeable future. It has to do with

Regulatory progress

Within the fintech space, compliance and ESG products attracted the most attention from investors and potential clients. Hundreds of new companies will be born in 2022, but regulation won’t go away. In fact, industry experts predict that 2023 could see a flurry of new regulations in response to the cryptocurrency crash and consumer pressures for digital privacy and protection. As such, we are likely to see continued progress in this area, from new companies in 2023 to mergers and acquisitions.

sustainable technology

The S part of ESG (sustainability) again dominated innovation and progress this year. From new ways to recycle and create electric vehicle batteries, to entirely new concepts in lighting, transportation and carbon capture, the drive for technological solutions for a cleaner environment is not slowing down.

Predictions beyond 2023

Beyond technological advances and the lessons learned throughout 2022, here are some predictions for what will happen in 2023.

New Business Innovations Constraints from the recession and inflation could continue to affect technology and financial institutions in the new year. Companies that can survive a recession will come out stronger with less competition and a more creative approach to business. This benefits consumers as they perceive more value and efficiency as businesses strive to retain customers.

tightening regulations

I believe that in 2023, regulation, especially regarding cryptocurrencies, will be more emphasized and structured. The industry is still projected to grow in the long term, but regulation comes with compliance. We hope that many companies in this industry will start operating more safely and that it will be a safer environment for consumers.

Development of fintech

From next year onwards, there will be further development of fintech in different jurisdictions. In the US, fintech development is still about payments and general infrastructure. But if you look at Asian fintech, there is a ‘super app’ where everything related to life can be done in his one app. Of course, fintech has to solve the banking infrastructure problem, but it has to do more than that. It’s important to start asking people: How do you move money? where are you going? How can that process be made easier?

The conclusion is

As I said, this is an exciting time to be in the technology space. The industry is thriving on innovation, competition and new problems to tackle, and these will continue to be the focus for years to come. The company has achieved a lot this year. 2023 will be no exception.

