5 Google Home Settings You Should Change Right After Unpacking

Did you give away a new Google Home smart speaker this holiday season? If so, there are a few settings you’ll want to change as soon as you take it out of the box. Google Home speakers are only as good as you make them, and certain settings can really make or break your experience.

For example, the Google Home speaker tries to have you sign up with your Google Duo phone number when you add the device, but did you know that you can use your primary phone number to turn your Google Home into a speakerphone for your iPhone?

This is just one of the many great features you can set up on your Google Home device. We’ll show you how to set this up and four other settings you should update today. For more on smart devices, check out how Google Smart Home costs and the best tech to pair with the new Google Home speaker.

1. Get notified when someone joins your Google Home group

“I’m the only one at home,” you say. “Why should I get notified if someone joins my Google Home group?” That’s why, because only you should be allowed to use it.

This setting is more about security than just notifying you of changes. If your Google account has been hacked or compromised, one of the early warning signs may be that unauthorized users or devices have been added to your Google Home group.

To receive these notifications:

1. Open the Google Home app[設定]then tap[一般]and[通知]Tap.

2. If your phone is not set to allow notifications from Google Home,[設定]and[ここをタップして通知をオンにする]Follow the steps indicated.

3.[一般通知]then tap the first option[ユーザーとデバイス]to turn on. Also turn on product updates if you want to receive push notification ads.

Google Home and Nest Mini have a physical mic switch, so if you want more privacy, you can stop listening to audio.

Chris Monroe/CNET 2. Adjust privacy settings on Google Home

It’s also important to adjust your privacy settings in the Google Home app. A complete guide to Google Home security features can be found here. If you’re fairly familiar with these security settings, but want to be a little new, here’s how to access the Personal Data Portal.

1. Open the Google Home app and tap your icon (photo or silhouette) in the top right corner.

2. From the top menu bar[あなた]and select[アシスタント]and[あなたのデータ]Tap.

If you link your primary phone number to Google Home, you can make calls from your smart speaker and the recipient will see your phone number.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET 3. Making a call using a Google Home device

Hands-free calling is one of the great features of Google Home, but it doesn’t work the way you want it to if you don’t set it up properly. To show your primary phone number when you make a call using Google Home, follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Home app,[設定]Tap.

2. Scroll down until you see Google Assistant Services and tap[音声通話とビデオ通話]Tap.

3.[モバイル通話]Tap. If you haven’t set it yet,[自分の番号]then tap[電話番号の追加または変更]Tap.

4. Google will send a verification code to your mobile phone. You will need to enter it on the next screen.

5. Once your phone number is linked,[リンクされたサービス]and[自分の番号]is selected.

6.[連絡先]and,[今すぐアップロード]to sync your contacts from your phone.

To make a call on your Google Home, simply ask your Google Assistant (“OK Google” or “Hey Google”) and say “Call Call”. [contact name].”

4. Change your nickname on Google Home

My Google Home is now set to call me Sergeant Pepper for no other reason than to get a kick out of my digital assistant calling me The Beatles Album. You can make calls as you like. Note, however, that you may need to spell it phonetically. To give your Google Home a nickname:

1. Open the Google Home app[設定]then scroll down to[その他の設定]Tap.

2.[あなた]under the[ニックネーム]then tap[アシスタントがあなたに電話する名前]is under[ニックネーム]Tap. Enter the nickname you want to use.

3.[再生]to hear how the Google Assistant says your name. If it is not pronounced correctly, change the spelling until it is pronounced correctly.

And yes, you can badmouth it.

You can customize your Google Home in many ways. For example, you can teach him to call you by a nickname like Mickey Mouse.

James Martin/CNET 5. Create speaker groups to get the most out of your music

Google Home speakers not only sound great on their own, they sound even better when doubled, tripled or quadrupled. In fact, you can add as many speakers as you have in your home to speaker groups. You can read more about how to use Google Home to create a whole house audio system here, but here’s a quick version:

1. Open the Google Home app and tap the + (plus sign) in the top left corner.

2.[スピーカー グループの作成]select the speakers you want to include, and tap[次へ]Tap.

3.[このスピーカー グループに名前を付ける]enter a name (such as ‘Whole House’ or ‘Living Room’) and click[保存]Tap.

Another way to level up the sound of your speakers is to use one as the left channel and one as the right channel. Here’s how to create a speaker pair from two (identical) Google Home speakers: You also need to make sure your music service is set up correctly. Also consider wall mounting your Google Home or Nest Mini for better sound.

Our engineers put the Google Home smart speaker through a series of tests to ensure the best possible sound from a small device.

James Martin/CNET Other Google-focused recommendations:

