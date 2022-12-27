Facebook and Google are losing dominance in the advertising market





Want to hear more?

Get a Digital Plus subscription and start listening right away.

order

Already a subscriber?login

Change subscription

On Digital Plus, you can listen to the article. Instant access.

shift

Oops, let’s play a podcast.[すべて許可]Click and you’re ready to go

give permission

Facebook and Google have lost multiple dominance in the global digital advertising market.

The two technology groups have held the majority of the profits firmly for some time, but now their combined market share is below 50% and looks set to retreat even further as their competitors gain the upper hand.

Around $300 billion, Tk 2.1 trillion has been sold in digital advertising for rights.

America’s Facebook and Google, the world’s largest digital advertising markets, fell 2.5%, so for the first time since 2014 they account for only 48.4% of total sales.

Of these, Google accounts for 28.8% and Facebook for 19.6%, according to new figures from analytics group Insider Intelligence, writes the British financial newspaper Financial Times.

Competing against Facebook and Google are Amazon, TikTok, Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, and Apple. It is the fifth year to return to the duopoly.

Facebook, whose parent company is called Meta since late 2021, and Google sell ads and target them to specific users and groups with great precision based on mountains of data collected about users and their interests. It is by far the most profitable due to its ability to be targeted. and web behavior patterns.

Insider Intelligence predicts that Facebook and Google will continue to struggle to maintain their market. In 2024, his two companies’ combined share in the US will drop to 43.9% from 54.7% in 2017.

By 2024, Meta Group’s market share in the US will be 17.9%, according to estimates, while Internet giant Amazon will have a maximum of 12.7%.

and the end of world domination

Also, on a global scale, the Big Two’s dominance is now over. Combined, he returned 1% and now accounts for his 49.5% of the global market for the digital advertising space.

Apple, which recorded $2.2 billion in revenue through advertising sales, which is not Apple’s core business, in 2018, has $7 billion in revenue. That’s his 1.2% of the global market, which already exceeds Snapchat and Pinterest combined. In 2026, Apple’s advertising revenue is estimated to reach his $30 billion.

In early spring 2022, industry group Danske Medier reported that in 2021, Facebook and Google accounted for 64% of the Danish digital advertising market turnover. In 2021, Google will be 47% and Facebook 17%.

The Facebook group laid off 11,000 employees en masse in November, closed its Norwegian office and canceled plans to expand its Odense data center.

Google is also in the process of adapting to a new era of economic stress, in which it must focus on the essentials and curtail projects that cannot produce enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.berlingske.dk/virksomheder/facebook-og-google-mister-dominansen-over-annoncemarkedet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos