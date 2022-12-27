Media tour highlights Wuxi’s ties to the Greater Bay Area





Participants pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the Greater Bay Area Mainstream Media Wuxi Tour. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Mainstream Media Wuxi Tour has recently started. Representatives from over 10 of his media outlets in the Greater Bay Area and over 40 of his journalists from 30 media organizations attended the event followed by a tour of Wuxi city.

At the ceremony, media representatives were awarded the honorary title of “Wuxi City Recommendation Officer”. His next five-day city tour will focus on Wuxi’s great achievements and new practices in modernization, further telling the story of Wuxi to viewers at home and abroad.

During this tour, media representatives will explore many city sites, including industrial parks, innovation hubs, and characteristic villages, and explore Wuxi’s industrial innovation, digital economy, livable environment, cultural tourism, and other aspects of life. I have experienced results in the aspects of

Wuxi is a city full of rich culture and economic vitality. At the first stage of the tour, the media delegation was impressed by Wuxi’s ambition for the digital economy after visiting Xuelang Town, the home of dozens of industrial Internet platforms and thousands of digital innovation application scenarios. I received On the other hand, Yuxi College’s slow-paced life and its lovely local community provided another perspective on Wuxi.

In recent years, Wuxi and the Greater Bay Area have increased the exchange and cooperation of scientific and technological resources and talents. The Wuxi Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Innovation Center was established last year, and the Wuxi Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Joint Innovation Center was launched in Zhuhai in November this year.

Wuxi has strengthened scientific research cooperation with many higher education institutions in the Greater Bay Area, such as the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. With the establishment of nine “science and innovation enclaves” platforms between the two regions, Wuxi has accelerated the industrialization of numerous major scientific and technological achievements in areas such as AI, bioengineering and new materials. it was done.

Wuxi has introduced a series of policies and services to attract talent. The first integrated circuit entrepreneurial competition was launched this year between the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area, discovering more talent. Wuxi-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base provides full-cycle incubation services for young people in Wuxi, Hong Kong and Macao in the fields of science and technology innovation, talent training and cultural exchange.

Wuxi will continue to cooperate with major enterprises, universities and research institutes in the Greater Bay Area to build research laboratories, innovation centers and R&D centers to realize the integrated development of production and research. Wuxi will jointly work with the Greater Bay Area on scientific and technological innovation and upgrading the industrial chain, and leverage the scientific infrastructure advantages of the Greater Bay Area to build a global scientific and technological innovation hub.

