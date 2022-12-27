New documentary discusses first gene-edited babies





G. Owen Schaefer, National University of Singapore

Four years after an experiment by the disgraced scientist He Jiankui resulted in the birth of the first baby with an edited gene, numerous articles, books and international committees have been published on inherited genome editing, i.e. changing inherited genes. We have discussed whether it is and how it is inherited. We should move on to the next generation. They reinforced the international consensus that it is too early to pursue heritable genome editing. However, concerns remain that some individuals will break that consensus and recklessly move forward in the same way He Jiankui did.

Several observers, myself included, characterize him as a rogue. But the new documentary, Making People Better, directed by filmmaker Cody Sheehy, leans towards a different narrative. In that story, he was a misguided central figure in a wider ecosystem that subtly and implicitly supported the rapid advances in gene-editing and reproductive technology. When it became clear, that same system threw him under the bus and put him in jail.

From promising young scientists at Rice and Stanford Universities to enthusiastic researchers who set up labs in China and went undercover to bring heritable genome editing to life, Make People Better has already It outlines a well-documented narrative.

His experiments included using CRISPR-Cas9 technology. Sometimes compared to molecular scissors, this precision tool allows scientists to make highly specific edits to the DNA of living cells. He used his CRISPR to alter his CCR5 gene in human embryos with the goal of conferring immunity against HIV. These embryos went to full term and gave birth to at least three children with altered DNA.

The birth of the first gene-edited baby was revealed in November 2018, causing an international uproar. A long list of ethical failures in Hes’ experiments soon became apparent. There has been insufficient evidence that embryo editing using CRISPR is safe enough for humans. Appropriate regulatory approval was not obtained. Parental consent was markedly inadequate. And all efforts were shrouded in secrecy. https://www.youtube.com/embed/4-u0fXnX4No?wmode=transparent&start=0 Trailer for the documentary Make People Better.

New Context, Same Story

Three people play a central role in He Jiankui’s study of Make People Betters. MIT Technology Review reporter Telles Antonio Regalado, who broke the original story. There is Ben Hurlbut, an ethicist and his best friend. And then there’s Ryan (the documentary hides his full identity), a publicist who worked with him to make gene editing more acceptable to the world. He Jiankui himself was not interviewed, but his voice permeates the documentary in his unreleased recordings by Hurlbut.

Regalado and Hurlbut have already written a fair amount about the story, so the documentary’s most novel contribution comes from Ryan’s public relations discussion with He. Ryan seems to truly believe in his vision of using gene editing to prevent horrific diseases, literally making people better.

But Ryan recognizes that public backlash could undermine this promising work. We sought to avoid that outcome by gradually acclimating the public to gene-editing experiments.

This strategy turned out to be horribly wrong for a variety of reasons. He Jiankui himself was also keen on promoting his work. Meanwhile, Regalado’s tenacious journalism led him to a clinical trials registry where he quietly posted about his research.

Ultimately, though, these factors just influenced the timing of the revelations. Neither Ryan nor He failed to realize that he had little ability to influence how the experiment was perceived and the degree of condemnation it brought.

blind spot

Some documentaries strive to be flies on the wall, but objectivity is elusive. The tone, framing, editing, and choice of interviewees all coalesce into a narrative with a point of view on the subject. The perspective itself is not objectionable, but it opens the documentary to criticism of its tacit stance.

There’s an uncomfortable tension at the heart of Make People Better.

On the one hand, the documentary pays considerable attention to Hurlbut and Ryan, emphasizing that he did not act alone. He discussed his plan with dozens of people in China and around the world, and their tacit support was vital to both his experimentation and his confidence that he had done nothing wrong. .

The documentary, on the other hand, focuses on understanding his background, motivations, and ultimate fate. It literally fades into the background, appearing for only a few seconds before the documentary moves on.

Indeed, as a biomedical ethicist, I believe there are good reasons to place the blame for the debacle directly on his shoulders. The Society had already issued an advisory statement that hereditary gene editing was premature. The secret of the experiment itself is the evidence. He must have suspected that if the international community knew what was going on, he would reject the experiment.

Had he gone through the proper and transparent channel of pre-registering the trial and publicly consulting with international experts about his plans before he began, the whole story could have been avoided. He chose a different, more dangerous and secretive path than most researchers working on reproductive biotechnology.

The documentary does not critically reflect its own title. The origin of the phrase make people better is amazing, and it’s one of the film’s cleverest narrative moments, so I won’t spoil it. But does hereditary gene editing really make people better? Perhaps it makes better people.

Gene-edited babies were created by in vitro fertilization, specifically as part of the Hes experiment. They wouldn’t exist if he wasn’t involved in gene editing. Therefore, some would argue that he did not save the individual from contracting his HIV. Rather, he potentially created new people who were less likely to contract HIV than the general population.

This, I argue, does not mean that gene editing is pointless.From a population health perspective, gene editing can reduce the incidence of certain diseases and save lives. . However, this view changes the moral tenor of gene editing and perhaps reduces its urgency.

Moreover, CCR5 editing is a dubious avenue for improving human well-being, as there are already effective ways to prevent HIV infection that are far less risky and uncertain than hereditary gene editing. suggests that the best first human candidates for genetic gene editing are instead devastating genetic disorders that are otherwise irreversible.

The future of He Jiankui

The documentary doesn’t detail that he was sentenced to three years in Chinese prison as a result of the experiment, possibly due to the timing of the filming, and that he was released in early 2022.

Clearly, he’s not happy with quietly fading into obscurity. He says he plans to give a talk at Oxford University in March 2023, which may shed more light on his motivations and actions. During that time, he founded a new biotech start-up focused on developing gene therapy. For clarity, this work does not involve embryo editing.

Still, prison doesn’t seem to dampen his ambition.

For me, this ambition reflects an interesting symmetry between Regalado and He in Make People Better. Both are driven to be the first to be at the forefront of their respective fields. As was the case with Regalado, this initiative was able to quickly put an end to his unethical experimentation through his intrepid reporting and instinct for publication. But in some cases, like Hes, that impulse leads to a dangerous science that disregards ethics and good governance.

Perhaps the best lesson viewers can take from Make People Better is that ambition is a double-edged sword. Over the next few years, it will be up to the international community to curb such ambitions and ensure adequate restrictions and oversight of heritable genome editing.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

