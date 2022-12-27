WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from December 31st.Check out the full list





New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on some Android phones and iPhones later this month. After December 31st, people with older smartphones (both iPhone and Android) will not be able to access the app unless they upgrade.

According to SamMobile, these devices include seven Samsung smartphones released in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Devices include Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, and Galaxy Xcover 2.

All of these devices have been upgraded to Android 4.x, which was the last major update of the Android OS.

According to reports, WhatsApp will stop working on these phones after December 31, 2022.

Other smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp include smartphones from Apple, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Sony, the report added.

In October, WhatsApp stopped working on iPhones with iOS 11 and earlier software.

Since iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions are older operating systems and most Apple phones may already have the latest upgrade installed, we recommend updating your iPhone if you haven’t already. increase.

Therefore, to update your iPhone’s operating system,[一般]Go to settings,[ソフトウェアの更新]Choose.

WhatsApp previously announced on its Help Center website that iPhone users would need iOS 12 or later versions to continue using the service.

Similarly, users of Android devices will need Android 4.1 or later versions to continue using the instant messaging software.

Notably, both software versions are not widely used on iPhones. According to Mashable India, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the only two of his iPhone models affected by this change.

“In order to keep up with the latest advances in technology, we regularly stop supporting older operating systems and direct resources toward supporting the latest operating systems,” said the messaging service.

new function

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will give users the ability to report status updates in the desktop beta.

WABetaInfo reports that this new feature will allow users to report status updates within a new menu in the status section.

Users can use the new option to report to our moderation team if they see a questionable status update that may violate our Terms of Service.

As mentioned above, GizChina has revealed a list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be supported by WhatsApp after December 31, 2022. Here is the full list.

samsung galaxy trend lite

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/technology/media/whatsapp-will-stop-working-on-these-smartphones-from-december-31-check-the-full-list-1.1672151057365 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos