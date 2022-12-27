Water dates back in 2022





It’s time to reflect on the year and look ahead.

In this essay, I will focus on looking back at my predictions published in my January 7, 2022 Liquid Assets column. I think I was mostly right. (Feel free to challenge me when I post on GreenBiz and LinkedIn!)

The theme of that article was that we are in the Roaring Twenties of innovation, witnessing a “disruption” in the way we extract, transport and treat water. I proposed that as the global economy emerges from his COVID-19 pandemic, technology innovation will be the primary driver of creative disruption of existing business models.

First, let’s review the concept of creative destruction. As I told you last year, in the early 20th century, economist Joseph Schumpeter described a dynamic pattern in which innovative entrepreneurs usurp established firms through a process called “creative destruction.” According to Schumpeter, entrepreneurs not only create inventions, but also new products, new technologies, new sources of supply, new types of It also creates competition from the organization. This innovation propels the economy through a “storm of creative destruction” that “constantly transforms the economic structure from within, constantly destroys the old, and constantly creates the new.”

My overall view for 2022: Cracks are starting to appear. This is largely the result of chronic problems that have long plagued the water sector’s aging infrastructure, underfunding and grossly outdated public policies. In many cases, these systemic failures in the water sector were amplified by climate impacts.

These systemic failures in the water sector and climate change have led to the creative destruction of economic development, business growth, ecosystems and civil society in 2022 as the ‘bite’ of water challenges.

The damage has manifested itself in climate-driven events such as the demise of the Colorado River Basin and the drying out of the western United States, which poses a potential threat to hydroelectric power generation. Disruption of river commerce on major rivers such as the Mississippi in the United States and the Danube, Rhine and Po in Europe. Along with devastating floods in Pakistan. All of these events have had a quantifiable economic impact on local and national economies, as highlighted in these news stories.

Other important factors contributed to the confusion, including:

Rise of digital technology: Digital technology is playing a key role in leading the water sector into the 21st century. While public and private sector approaches have remained ad hoc, his past year represents a major step forward in hiring. Public and private sector companies must commit to a strategic digital transformation strategy that fully incorporates investment in risk-taking, learning, culture and workforce. Partnership innovation: Historically, private sector partnerships have consisted primarily of relationships with NGOs such as WWF and The Nature Conservancy to address water scarcity, quality and access. Last year, that changed dramatically. We want the private sector to work directly with entrepreneurs, investors and other multinationals to identify and support innovative technological solutions to proactively address the ‘thick water problem’. I witnessed it. The best example is the Anheuser-Busch InBev effort with over 100 accelerator programs, currently including The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, Colgate and his Palmolive. Public policy failures: The rules and regulations that guide access to water (especially) are failing to address the realities of underfunded, aging and climate change impacts on last-century infrastructure. One of the best examples is the western United States and the Colorado River Basin. The states of the Colorado River Basin are slowly coming up with solutions to the region’s severely depleted surface water and over-pumped groundwater. The best quote on this topic comes from John Enzminger, General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, who has a dwindling water supply to other Colorado Valley states that supplies water to 40 people. As we work to find ways to stabilize the river, we call on you to “do the math and face reality.” 1 million in the southwest. Climate change and water: Water experts were delighted and excited (to varying degrees) that water is gradually being recognized by the climate change community. The slight traction at COP26 and COP27 created the view that perhaps the value of water will be taken seriously. As a result, solutions are being developed to address water scarcity, poor water quality and lack of access to safe drinking water. In my view, water approval in COP communities is not the way to solve the water challenges we face. The harsh reality is that the public sector has made little progress in tackling climate change. Does anyone expect the public sector to succeed by ‘adding water’ to the COP process? Fixing hopes that the public sector will link water issues to the climate process is a productive way forward. I believe the water department will realize that it is not a road.

What will these trends mean for 2023? My January prediction: Innovation in water technology will scale and catalyze dramatic changes in public policy.

More to come.

