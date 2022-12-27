Google Contacts now highlights favorites and recent searches





Android Contacts now has a new tab for frequently accessed contacts

For most Android users, Google Contacts is an essential app, keeping all important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends safe from both Gmail and mobile. The Android app has basic functionality with options to merge or group your contacts and favorites, but has so far lacked a more personalized view. Change this by adding a new tab to your Destination app to easily get in touch with people you contact often.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Contacts app currently has a two tabbed interface. The main tab lists all your contacts in chronological order, with your favorites at the top. Another tab is dedicated to merging duplicates, restoring deleted entries, exporting/importing contacts, etc. Google now has a third location for easy access to all your favorites and recent searches (via 9to5Google).[ハイライト]Adding tabs.

First two: old two-tab UI, last two: new[ハイライト]tab.

Central[ハイライト]The tab has two sections. The top displays your favorites and starred contacts for quick access to all details. You can sync your existing favorites from Google’s dialer app, but in the top right corner[追加]You also have the option to favorite more contacts from the same screen using the button.

on the other hand,[Recents]The section branches further to show recently viewed contacts and the last few contacts you’ve added. You can clear recent searches using the vertical ellipse icon.

The Google Contacts app does not yet default to Highlight and will continue from the last tab you were using. But given how useful this quick access feature is, new tabs are likely to find a lot of users.

Google will update all users with the latest app installed via a server-side update.[ハイライト]Expanding tabs to Google Contacts. Go to the Play Store and update Contacts to version 3.82.22 and you’ll soon see a new tab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-contacts-highlights-tab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos