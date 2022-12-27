Google fixes key definition of ‘Jewish’ after search engine results show offensive slurs





Search engine giant Google has announced that it has corrected its search results after an offensive definition of the word “Jew” was ranking high. Internet users who typed the word “Jew” into the Google search bar for at least a few hours Tuesday morning and afternoon were met with a series of derogatory phrases as the engine’s primary results. These phrases appeared above dictionary definitions describing the person involved. With cultural and religious Judaism.

Before the fix, the key results for the word “Jew” were: The definition, which cited the Oxford language as a source and characterized the term as a verb, included a small bold banner marked “offensive” in capital letters. Presented the word in different “tenses”, such as “jewing”.

Google updated the results after 1pm after many online complaints about the offending error.

The origins of the offensive definition are rooted in nineteenth-century slurs, cited “in relation to old stereotypes that associate Jews with trading and money lending.”

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Google said the derogatory definition was being removed from search engine results after Amy Spitalnick, executive director of the nonprofit Integrity First for America, warned on Twitter. posted a statement confirming that She is also a vocal advocate for anti-Semitism.

“Sorry, Google licenses expert definitions from third-party dictionaries,” the company said in response to Spitarnik. “By default, it will only appear if the offensive definition is the primary meaning of the term. This is not the case here, so we have blocked this and passed the feedback on to our partners for further review.”

our apologies. Definitions of Google License by third-party dictionary experts. By default, offensive definitions are shown only if they are the primary meaning of the term. Not this time, so I blocked this and passed the feedback on to my partner for further consideration.

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 27, 2022

A Google search for “Jewish”, and citing information from the dictionary publisher Oxford Languages, who claims to be Google’s provider of English dictionaries, currently populates the definition as follows: Their origins can be traced from the Hebrews of ancient Israel to Abraham. ”

The incident, in which the offensive definition emerged, came amid a rise in anti-Semitism across the country. A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hateful anti-Semitic incidents nationwide, told CBS News that “clearly anti-Semitic results” were the first to appear on Google. “There is no excuse,” he said.

“We are grateful that today Google removed the offensive definition of the word Jewish from its original dictionary definition after the ADL and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported it,” the spokesperson said.

Google’s partnership with “third-party dictionary experts” means that our search engine has direct access to partner companies’ data or APIs (software interfaces that facilitate communication and exchange of information between multiple computer programs), Internet users will be able to get faster results, says Dan Patterson. , a former tech reporter for CBS News and CNET and husband of Spitalnick.

“Sometimes they [Google] By paying for direct access to their data, we can provide it directly and quickly,” Patterson explained. “That was not Google’s definition.”

Instead of requiring users to click links to find specific dictionary definitions, Google indexes the APIs of online dictionary services so that filtered results can be conveniently displayed at the top of the page. Patterson added. Pulling offensive definitions from third-party APIs may be one of the reasons why Google seems to have had no trouble removing them from the top search results.

Patterson acknowledged that the response from Google’s searchers “makes sense,” but noted that questions remain about the source of the error.

“How did this happen in the first place?” he said. “I don’t understand how you are affiliated with a site that provides this kind of information through a Google search. In an era of rising anti-Semitism, especially using such terms, any kind of filter would be Isn’t it necessary? Why is anyone looking at that search term?”

hot news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/google-search-jew-offensive-slur-dictionary-result/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos