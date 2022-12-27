8 technologies that could have an exciting impact on your business in 2023





Every year new technologies are introduced or improved that have a huge impact on the business world. From big innovations to small ones, from physical machines to complex code, each advancement has the potential to change the way the world does business, and this year was no exception.

There have been many innovations and improvements in the last 12 months. Members of the Young Entrepreneur Council chime in below to share some of their favorites. Here, we share one technology we think will have the most exciting impact on your business in the coming year, and one reason why we think it will have a huge impact.

Members from the left in the photo.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Virtual reality

One of the technologies that will have the most exciting impact on business next year is virtual reality (VR). VR has been around for a while, but it’s only now that the technology has become more affordable and accessible to businesses and consumers. There are several reasons why VR is so attractive to businesses. One is to give businesses new ways to engage with their customers. For example, businesses can use VR to create immersive experiences that allow customers to try products before they buy. This is especially useful for businesses that sell expensive products such as cars and homes. – Abhijeet Kaldate, Astra WordPress Theme

2. Ultra-precision positioning technology

Ultra-precision positioning technology is one of the big achievements of this year. GPS technology has revolutionized both our personal and professional lives. However, today’s GPS is accurate within 5-10 meters, while future ultra-precise positioning systems will be accurate to centimeters or millimeters. New opportunities are available, such as delivery robots, self-driving vehicles, and landslide warning systems, which may have the greatest impact on the shipping industry. Ultra-precision positioning is redefining today’s shipping industry by enabling ships to be positioned more accurately than ever before. This means that shipowners and operators know exactly where their vessels are at all times. This is critical to the safe and efficient operation of the shipping industry. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

3. Smart Business Card

For years, exchanging contact details at a meeting meant digging in your pocket for a physical business card. Business cards may or may not be up to date, and you may forget to carry them anyway. Digital business cards like the wildly popular Popl change all that. Updates are easy through the app, sharing is instant with a tap or scan, and you have the opportunity to express yourself through photos, videos, and other media. As the world becomes more and more paperless, especially with his Gen Z looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact, it makes sense that business cards will be massively replaced by their digital counterparts in the next 12 months. increase. – Greg Ashton, GROW

4. Cloud technology

I believe cloud technology will continue to thrive in 2023, enabling businesses to build advanced and secure system infrastructures. The last few years have seen a major paradigm shift in information sharing in the corporate world. Cloud technology has made it easier for businesses to access data on demand and share it with stakeholders without fear of information intrusion. Cloud technologies are driving the digital transformation of businesses and have facilitated them with agile processes and easy scalability. Cloud technology is evolving day by day and becoming more secure.Its popularity has skyrocketed because of the need for information security, and it will continue to serve its purpose, but so much more. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Form

5. Comprehensive digital finance tools

We are excited about the trend towards more comprehensive digital finance tools for businesses and the people who run them. Things look very different five years ago, when most businesses were still limited to expensive corporate bank accounts and cumbersome credit and charge cards that often required personal guarantees. To this day, small and medium businesses have a large number of high limit credit cards (based on earnings rather than credit score) and low cost capped or uncapped bank accounts. This means significantly less time and personnel to manage working capital. – Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

6. Smart contract

One trend that is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years is smart contracts. This is one of the most practical applications of blockchain technology. Smart contracts enable secure agreements between parties without the need for the help of third parties such as lawyers or banks. Smart contracts are useful in many industries, including real estate, publishing, and finance, just to name a few. This enables faster, safer and lower-cost contracts, accelerating business transactions for companies large and small. Since the technology is already advancing rapidly, its adoption is largely a matter of education as people recognize the benefits of using smart contracts. —Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

7. AI for content creation

Because staying ahead of the competition is more important than ever, one of the technologies that will have the most interesting impact on business next year is artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative technology has a wide range of applications that help companies stay competitive and optimize their operations. One area where AI can have a big impact is creative work. Thanks to advances in machine learning algorithms, AI systems can now generate high-quality content at a much faster rate than human writers and designers hope to achieve. This makes it an invaluable tool for marketing teams, PR firms, ad agencies, and any business that needs to produce large amounts of content on a regular basis.-Adam Preiser, WPCrafter

8. 3D and 4D printing

Advances in 3D and 4D printing could present numerous opportunities for your business in the future. It’s exciting to think about innovative applications and how 3D and 4D printing will transform business operations, manufacturing, distribution, and more. Companies are already using it for printing prototypes as well as final products, including homes. In the future, as new capabilities, materials and tools are introduced, 3D and 4D printing will become nothing new and must-have for companies of all sizes. It will be truly transformative for businesses and consumers across industries and markets. – Jonathan Pritchard, MattressInsider.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/theyec/2022/12/27/eight-technologies-that-could-have-an-exciting-impact-on-business-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos