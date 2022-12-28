Tech Trends in 2023: Tech Trends to Watch in 2023





Technology continues to drive innovation across business models in various industries. To grow, stay relevant, and differentiate themselves from their competitors, companies brainstormed, thought creatively, and embraced innovation to create breakthrough value for their customers.

The technology around us is rapidly changing the world beyond our wildest expectations. Technology development has evolved over the years, but COVID 19 has accelerated that process.

Technologies gaining momentum in the current era include cloud technology, artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology, and green technology.

Here are some tech trends that are likely to grow in popularity in the coming years. Drones: The Covid outbreak has increased the use of contactless technology, revolutionizing every aspect of our lives, from payments and food delivery to healthcare. Drones are another technology that is rapidly capturing the public imagination.

The Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation estimates that the industry’s turnover is currently around Rs 800 crore. This could skyrocket to Rs 12,000-15,000 by 2026.

“Given the growth of technology over the past few years, I am confident that in the next few years the technology will be beyond our wildest imagination. Drone delivery may witness explosive growth,” said Pataa. Navigations co-founder Rajat Jain said. Today, drones are used by photographers and videographers, but soon drones will be used to locate lost people and animals and deliver goods faster.”

Artificial Intelligence Born out of a process of imagination, artificial intelligence is now a reality for organizations. In the near future, no-code AI with an easy drag-and-drop interface will empower any company to harness its power to create more intelligent products and services.

Recognition Technologies Emerging technologies such as fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, finger and palm vein pattern recognition technology, and facial and behavioral biometrics (gait, voice, and accent recognition) combine existing retinal scans with the relatively recently introduced iris scans. is used to give personalization a whole new meaning. Scanning will become more prevalent. The latest example of this expected trend is his introduction of DigiYatra, an app-based service using facial recognition technology at airports in Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi.

Smart Locks: Smart security solutions are one of the hottest areas in the future. “Demand for smart lock systems with advanced security features has increased significantly. Smart locks are seen as a value-added service to improve the quality of life,” said co-founder of Labnalok. Sanat Jain said.

Another big technology to see in the lock segment soon is two-way video enabled locks that could take the market by storm. With repeated technological advances, the size of the lock will gradually shrink,” he said.

Health Tech: The rise of Covid has increased awareness of health and wellness-related technology such as smart bands and smart watches, fitness trackers and other technology devices. HealthTech rose to prominence during the pandemic and became a savior in troubled times.

Many startups have purchased services such as home care services and telemedicine. Seeing the potential for growth, large companies stepped in to help patients manage their daily health needs through eHealth. Since then, we have seen the rise of the eHealth segment. This will further expand at a faster rate as a large portion of the public uses it as a primary healthcare resource,” said Rahul Misra, Founder of Vesta Elder Care.

Emerging technologies such as the in-home Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) are likely to become popular in the near future. The technology helps patients live in their own homes, receive treatment in a simpler and more organized manner, and follow doctors’ instructions.

This technology has the potential to spread to home care for the elderly and those requiring care. Home health providers are already working towards adopting new technologies such as app-based home health services, telephone consultations and home pathologists. This trend will continue to grow, allowing patients to receive medical services from the comfort of their own homes. Performance Marketing: Performance marketing is a digital marketing strategy driven by results. It refers to a form of digital marketing in which a brand pays his provider for marketing services only after a business goal has been achieved or when certain actions such as clicks, sales, or leads are taken.

Advertising costs are on the rise, and it’s important to examine boring aspects of your business: supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, landing pages, and more. Over the next few years, as technology trends grow, the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) will advance significantly to maximize the effectiveness of paid advertising for brands.

Performance marketing has the power to expand a company’s consumer base and provide them with adaptive marketing options,” said Abhishek Maity, co-founder of Adbuffs.

And as automation has changed the face of marketing, AI-influenced advertising campaigns, also known as “smart ads,” are favored on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and Google social media sites. That’s why businesses are using AI to customize their communications, whether it’s promoting their products or increasing interaction. enable you to leverage and reach out to new audiences.

