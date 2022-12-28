Elon Musk claims Google will hide links





Jill Holtzman Vogel, Glenn Youngkin’s former lead governor’s attorney, discusses the FBI’s reaction to the Twitter files and its potential impact on government agencies.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Google frequently hides links in its recent Twitter Files follow-up.

All social media platforms are working with the US government to censor content, Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed Tuesday.

The billionaire’s comments refer to internal Twitter communications disclosed by journalist Matt Taibbi in a Twitter file titled “Twitter and Other Government Entities.”

Documents released by Musk after acquiring Twitter show that the platform colluded with the FBI, CIA, Pentagon and other government agencies to cover up information about the election, Ukraine and the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Taibbi drew pictures of Twitter executives regularly meeting with members of the FBI and CIA. Meanwhile, a member of the U.S. government gave his Twitter executive a list of “hundreds of problematic accounts” to suspend during the 2020 election.

In addition to Twitter, Taibbi claimed the government was in touch with “nearly every major technology company.” “These included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit and even he Pinterest.”

Taibi claims that CIA agents were “almost always” present at meetings between these companies and the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, which was formed to address alleged foreign interference in elections. but “has made a mountain of domestic moderation demands.”

A self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

Since Musk acquired the social media platform, Musk has launched a crusade to shed light on the platform’s previously opaque censorship policies.

An information dump released by multiple independent journalists shows how Twitter suppressed information about the 2020 election, claiming bias and government influence in its content moderation.

