Salata hires ex-NCR exec to lead tech team Fast casual





December 27, 2022

Salata, a 90-place to-order salad kitchen, has hired Briton Smetzer as VP of IT. Salata President Michelle Bythewood said Smetzer, who has a background in a variety of industries, including fast-casual restaurants, construction, ATMs and technology services, will lead Salata’s modernization of its IT infrastructure.

“Since I became president of Salata in 2019, building and enhancing our technology suite has been one of my main focuses for the company,” she said in a company press release. As we continue to expand the brand for significant growth, building an executive leadership team with a development and innovation-focused mindset is essential.Briton will fill the VP responsible for the information technology role. It ticked all the boxes I was looking for.”

Smetzer is the most recent director of ATM management and software deployment at NCR, an information technology company that manufactures self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and automated teller machines, and is the first person to serve as vice president of information technology. becomes. Role in Sarata. He is the brand’s third executive-level hire, including vice president of development and vice president of operations last year. streamline, simplify, and consolidate your IT landscape.

“Growth is a key priority for Salata, and we are excited to have the right building blocks in place, from operations and development to technology, to ensure a successful expansion,” Smetzer said in a press release. , offers a variety of solutions and services across multiple channels of guest engagement, but lacks the centralization needed to deliver the truly seamless omnichannel experience guests have come to expect. Implementing a successful centralization strategy starts with consolidating and streamlining IT.”

As part of its growth strategy, Salata is seeking experienced operators to open locations along the US Sunbelt and beyond. The ideal Salata partner has a local-first mindset who keeps track of local community trends and is eager to participate actively in restaurant development and operations. Candidates must also meet financial and experience requirements, have a thorough understanding of the market, and be aligned with the brand’s aggressive development schedule.

