CCI begins recovery process as Google has yet to contest the fine of 1,336.7 cr





After the 60-day period for a $1.3367 billion fine in the Android mobile ecosystem’s lawsuit against Google has expired, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated customary recovery proceedings after the expiration of the stipulated period. It is understood that

Not only this, a key Google official in India could now be prosecuted for violating a competition watchdog directive, sources said.

On October 20, the Fair Trade Regulator fined Google INR 1,336.7 crore for problems with its Android mobile ecosystem, as well as a series of non-financial sanctions for indulging in anti-competitive behavior. imposed. Separately, on October 25, the CCI upheld Google for abusing its dominant position on Google Play policies and fined the global tech giant his $937 million.

Competition law provides a 60-day period for appeals to the NCLAT against penal orders of competition watchdogs.

Despite the expiry of the 60-day period allowed for appeals in the Android mobile ecosystem litigation, Google has failed to pay the fine as directed by the CCI, nor has it been able to stay the order issued by the CCI. , determined that it could be prosecuted. Non-compliance with competition watchdog directives, according to sources.

By failing to impose penalties within the deadlines outlined by the CCI, Google faces further fines under Section 42(2) of the Competition Act 2002, according to competition law experts. Management will be prosecuted under section (3).

In accordance with CCI’s penalty collection rules, collection officers can also order Google’s bank accounts to be frozen, in addition to attaching Google’s assets for penalty collection, the sources added.

In addition to the enforcement actions initiated by CCI, Alphabet Inc., a publicly traded company owned by Google, also had to notify the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to comply with regulatory instructions, according to stock market observers. there may be, say stock market observers.

Overview of legal proceedings

When the stipulated period expires, two things happen at the same time. CCI will initiate the collection process and he will issue a notice of demand on the 61st day if the matter is not resolved. Once the notice of demand is issued, the party will be given her 30 day period, and if payment is not made within this period, a notice of collection will be issued. After that, a seizure of the bank account and its property will take place. At the same time, the competition watchdog could also initiate charges against the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to punish those involved in failing to comply with the CCI order, the competition law expert explained.

In the Google Android case, the CCI has yet to approach a Metropolitan Magistrate to initiate prosecution. However, such actions cannot be ruled out and key Google personnel in India are therefore facing possible prosecution, the sources said.

what google said

A Google spokesperson recently said: To appeal his CCI decision on Android as he believes the CCI’s decision will be a major setback for Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features and may drive up the cost of their mobile devices. decided.

Android has brought tremendous benefits to Indian users, developers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), driving India’s digital transformation, said a spokeswoman. We look forward to making a case and remain committed to our users and partners.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published December 27, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/google-android-case-cci-sets-the-ball-rolling-on-penalty-recovery-key-google-india-personnel-face-potential-prosecution/article66310049.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos