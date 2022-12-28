Seoul to Operate ‘Seoul Tech Pavilion’ for the First Time in the Main Exhibition Hall of ‘CES 2023’ in the United States





From January 5th to 8th next year, Seoul will operate the Seoul Pavilion with the theme of ‘Seoul: City of Green Technology and Smart Transportation’ vision at ‘CES’.

Seoul Tech Pavilion, KOSTARTUP Joint Pavilion, Largest-ever Attendance of Over 60 Major Korean Companies and Startups

The first technology exhibition in the main exhibition hall run by the country (city) rather than a company Enhance Seoul’s status as a tech hub

KOSTARTUP joint pavilion consisting of 3 collaborating institutions and 4 universities Select 50 startups and provide comprehensive support

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The City of Seoul will operate the “Seoul Tech Pavilion” at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2023, the world’s largest four-day IT expo To do. January 5th (Thursday) to 8th (Sunday) next year.

Seoul to Operate Seoul Tech Pavilion for the First Time in the Main Exhibition Hall of CES 2023, USA

In addition, the ‘KOSTARTUP Joint Pavilion’, in which more than 50 startups participate, will be operated at the same time for the first time.

CES is the world’s largest technology exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA every January. It is a cutting-edge technology show where major global companies such as Samsung and Google announce their visions for the future of their companies, and showcase innovative technologies developed by startups from various countries to the global market.

Seoul is ranked 10th in the global startup ecosystem in the Global Ecosystem Report 2022 published by Startup Genome, a global startup ecosystem evaluation agency. Rated as a city with excellent startup infrastructure.

At this year’s CES, the “Seoul Tech Pavilion” will implement innovative technologies related to “mobility” and “ESG” in the main exhibition hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

It will be the first time for a pavilion operated by a country (city) to be exhibited in the main exhibition hall, which is the exhibition space for companies that lead the world’s high-tech industry, such as Samsung and Microsoft.

Along with that, we will expand the number of exhibitors and the exhibition space. The ‘Seoul Tech Pavilion’ in the Main Exhibition Hall (LVCC) will be 165, with 12 open innovation startups and major Korean companies participating. The ‘KOSTARTUP Joint Pavilion’ will consist of over 473 top 50 startups in Korea at Eureka Park, a national and startup exhibition space.

Seoul Tech Pavilion is a platform that introduces the cutting-edge technologies of Seoul’s innovative large companies and startups to the global market and proposes the vision of Seoul, which is evolving with technology. increase. A tech zone that exhibits experiential elements for the future and innovative technologies of major partner companies and startups.

In particular, the theme zone will be equipped with a huge 3D screen (7M * 3M) to display immersive 4D and 3D images showing a vision of Seoul’s future. Proposing anamorphic technologies such as UAM, drones, self-driving cars, eco-technology, etc., and introducing Seoul’s future industry, which evolves with technology, in an impactful way. It also plans to operate an immersive metaverse-based K-contents experience booth through its partnership with Caliverse to provide visitors with a variety of sights.

Through CES 2023, under the vision of “Seoul: City of Green Technology and Smart Transportation,” the city of Seoul aims to propose a future image of Seoul as a technology hub, while at the same time supporting the global expansion of outstanding startups. .

“Mobility” and “ESG”, the main themes of the Seoul Pavilion at CES 2023, are key areas for achieving Seoul’s policy vision. ” was proposed. technology and smart transport”. The city of Seoul is taking proactive measures, such as building a new urban air mobility (UAM) system and preparing measures to achieve carbon neutrality (net zero).

Along with this, the Seoul Business Promotion Agency (SBA), a government-funded agency of Seoul, plans to showcase innovative technologies in the field of ‘mobility and ESG’ at the Seoul Tech Pavilion through open innovation with major companies. An open innovation program (the 6th Seoul Innovation Challenge) that jointly discovers 6 startups with innovative technologies in related fields and supports their entry into the global market through technical partnerships, commercialization support, and joint exhibition at CES. Held with 4 major Korean companies.

‘Seoul Innovation Challenge’ is a project to support R&D of startup companies with innovative technologies in new industrial fields. SBA has partnered with Lotte Chemical and S-Oil, which are focused on the green energy business, and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a leader in the urban air mobility (UAM) business, and his HANCOM InSPACE. I chose. It fits the technical tasks presented by each company.

Prior to this, SBA established a cooperation system between the Seoul Digital Foundation and the Korea Startup and Entrepreneur Development Institute under the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups for the organization and operation of the KOSTARTUP joint pavilion. Through the Seoul City-SMEs and Startups Joint Pavilion, which was formed for the first time at CES through the conclusion of a trilateral agreement, the selection of outstanding startups will be expanded to 50 companies and systematically integrated services will be provided.

The excellent startup exhibition fields selected by the KOSTARTUP joint pavilion are Mobility, Bio/Healthcare, ESG, Manufacturing, and Data. The joint pavilion is expected to attract even more attention at Eureka Park, with a larger scale of integration and expansion than last year.

Selected companies can receive one-stop, consistent services from pre-CES consulting, on-site exhibition/interpretation, IR presentations, and follow-up management. In particular, we conducted consulting training to win the Innovation Award, which is given to companies with innovative technology and aesthetic design at CES. As a result, 17 companies have successfully won the CES 2023 Innovation Award.

In addition, SBA entered into individual partnerships with the business groups of four universities (Kyunghee, Kookmin, Seogang, and Jungan) and the Korea Startup & Entrepreneur Development Institute to effectively support the exhibition. In addition, 50 university student supporters will be selected to support the 50 companies exhibiting at the KOSTARTUP joint pavilion in a community-based manner.

Selected university students are matched one-on-one with startups in their desired field, and are introduced to the company in advance to deepen their understanding of the company. These measures are expected to support corporate business communication, in addition to preparations for exhibitions and on-site interpretation.

Kim Hyun Woo, CEO of the Seoul Business Promotion Agency (SBA), said, “We plan to propose a vision for the future of Seoul, which is evolving with technology, at CES, the world’s largest IT exhibition, and plan to actively support it. Expansion into the global market of innovative startups that lead the startup ecosystem.”

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seoul-operating-the-seoul-tech-pavilion-for-the-1st-time-at-main- exhibition-hall-of-ces-2023in-us-301710270.html

SOURCE Seoul Business Agency

