Home Assistant Open Source Smart Home Platform Gets Its Own Voice Control





Home Assistant, an open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that will allow him to localize all the voice commands that control his smart devices without needing to be connected to the cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant have. Did. The voice assistant he plans to be available in 2023.

Schoutsen also runs Nabu Casa, which effectively provides first-party cloud services for home assistants and has contributed to the development of a free platform. In addition, we are creating a ready-to-use yellow hardware solution that allows you to run Home Assistant at home without the need to manually build it on your computer or Raspberry Pi.

No web searches, no calls, no voice games.

Nabu Casa needed someone with experience to build a voice assistant, so developer Michael Hansen was brought in to lead the project. Hansen is the creator of another open source product called Rhasspy. It’s a unique community-backed voice assistant that integrates this technology into the solutions you’re trying to build.

Schoutsen writes that one of Nabu Casa’s new voice assistant’s top priorities is to support multiple languages. The home user interface of his assistant application already supports 62 languages, and Schoutsen hopes the community can help voice-enable all of them.

Home assistant voice products initially don’t have the features you’d expect from a smart speaker. Schoutsen explains: To keep the amount of work in front of us manageable, we planned to limit the number of possible actions and focus on the basics of interacting with your smart home. No web searches, no calls, no voice games. By the way, definitely no!

Voice assistant products have become a costly category for big companies

Voice assistants usually come with smart internet connectivity built in, and are great for answering trivia questions or checking sports scores. Both Alexa and Google Assistant are particularly good at knowing/running all devices, but when all you need is a smart home his controller, these features make things a little easier. It can get complicated. According to The Verges Jennifer Pattison-Tuohy, Apples Siri is the easiest and fastest voice assistant for home commands, but while it does require an internet connection to work, the Home Assistants solution will be completely local. Siri also works best if you’re all-in on Apples HomeKit (now Apple Home) ecosystem, but Matter’s support ensures that all your devices work alongside each other in the ecosystem, and that gap is filled.

Home Assistant also gets support for Matter, so in the future you can use your own voice assistant to control devices all in one platform. The platform already has conversational integration that understands text-based speech, and Schoutsen said command sentences are being collected in a new intents repository. This helps the community program their own actions.

However, home assistant-based smart homes don’t require the cloud, are community-backed open-source, and have optional turnkey hardware you can buy if you’re new to programming. Whether it works as well as the solution is a question we may find an answer for next year.

