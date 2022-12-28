Did Microsoft make a $69 billion bet on Activision Blizzard?





Philosopher George Santayana warned 120 years ago that those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it. Another famous philosopher, former Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, put it more succinctly.

I’m referring to Microsoft’s antitrust battle with the US government over a $69 billion deal to buy game maker Activision Blizzard. More than 30 years ago, Microsoft fought the federal government in another antitrust lawsuit over whether software makers were using Windows’ dominant market share to kill competitors.

It didn’t work out for Microsoft. It captured the company’s attention for a long time, sent the company adrift, and sparked what has been called Microsoft’s lost decade. Its stock has plummeted to half its previous level, lagging behind Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Could the same thing happen again? Will the fight over Activision Blizzard set Microsoft back in the same way that the Windows lawsuit did? To answer that question, we need to look at the first antitrust battle.

Federal Government vs. Microsoft, Round 1

In 1998, Microsoft was the public enemy number 1 in the tech world, thanks to the worldwide success of Windows operating system monopoly. If you wanted to reach businesses and consumers through technology, there was essentially only one way to do it. It’s Windows. In a world without smartphones, tablets, or internet-connected devices, and where Mac OS was just a rounded point of operating system market share, that was the way or the highway for Microsoft.

Microsoft took advantage of that position aggressively. The company has made it very difficult for people to use his web browsers other than their own Internet Explorer. This gave software developers working on Microsoft Office a high-level view of the next generation of Windows. This beat out the once market leaders Lotus 1-2-3, WordPerfect, and Harvard Graphics because they didn’t run as efficiently on Windows as Office did.

So Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates was hauled before Congress in 1998 and accused of monopolistic conduct. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. Department of Justice and his 20 state attorneys general sued the company for using Windows’ monopoly to kill competitors.

After a court ruling and series of negotiations, in 2001 Microsoft agreed to share Windows code with other companies, allowing non-Microsoft browsers to access Windows. It was just the slap on the wrist the Justice Department wanted to dismantle Microsoft in the first place.

However, the suit was still severely damaged. The company spent all its energy fighting lawsuits, leaving little time and energy to develop new products and technologies. Microsoft built mobile operating systems before Apple, and the iPhone has become the leader in mobile computing. Bill Gates has been talking about the importance of the Internet for years, while Google dominated the search market, Facebook dominated the social media market, and Amazon dominated the online retail market.

Microsoft stagnated, doing little more than rolling out new versions of Windows, often with disastrous results. In 2014, the company regained its mojo by pivoting primarily to the cloud until Satya Nadella became his CEO.

Federal Government vs. Microsoft, Round 2

That brings us to today. In January of this year, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the makers of his hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, for his $68.7 billion in cash. Microsoft is already a gaming giant with its Xbox game console and popular games like Minecraft, the Halo series and Gears of War. The blockbuster move is the biggest consumer tech deal since AOL acquired Time Warner 20 years ago.

Why did Microsoft bet so big on this? Gaming is so important to the company that it generated over $16 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year. A blockbuster game from Activision Blizzards will have a big impact on that business. In addition to the new revenue, Microsoft can also withhold his Activision Blizzard games from competing gaming platforms in an attempt to make Xbox as exclusive as possible.

Fear of it led the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to file a lawsuit to block the takeover. Holly Bedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, explained the lawsuit: It is using it to undermine its competition in multiple dynamic and rapidly growing gaming markets. ”

Of course, Microsoft disagrees with this and has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

It’s not entirely clear whether the FTC will win this one. However, even if Microsoft wins the lawsuit, it may ultimately lose. This is because, as our last confrontation with the federal government on antitrust law showed, it is too much of a distraction to miss out on other opportunities and run existing businesses poorly. Gaming isn’t Microsoft’s core business, and the company doesn’t put as many resources into the legal battle as it did last time, so the risks are certainly not as bad this time around.

Still, in an age of intense competition and rapidly changing markets and technology, it’s dangerous to take your eyes off the ball for even a second.

Reputational risk is also great. Activision Blizzard isn’t run by choir boys. Far from it. The company has been sued multiple times for sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexism. The latest lawsuit, filed in October, alleges: Activision Blizzard’s open flatboy environment has fostered sexism, harassment, and discrimination over the years, with 700 reported incidents of him occurring under the watchful eye of CEO Robert Koticks . Sexual misconduct was often committed by executives and in front of HR.

Microsoft has said Kotick will remain CEO if the acquisition is successful. If the lawsuit’s allegations are true, he and his company operate in a manner that is contrary to Microsoft’s culture, which damages Microsoft’s reputation and, in turn, its bottom line.

So did Microsoft make a bad $69 billion bet? Fighting lawsuits is a distraction for the company, and it also hurts the company’s brand thanks to allegations of sexual harassment. Be sure to leave it there for the time being.

The last thing Microsoft needs right now is a federal oversight agency.

