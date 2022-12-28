The 10 best views of America, according to Google





As 2022 draws to a close, one of the biggest trends has become very clear. That’s it, travel is back. big time. What drives most people’s travel decisions when choosing a destination?

Every year, Google publishes its annual Year in Search report, looking at what people were most interested in in the previous year. As part of its 2022 report, Google unveiled the Top Scenic Spots category, ranking the most scenic views in the United States based on searches on Google Maps.

What is it about beautiful scenery that makes this category soar to the top of Google’s Year in Search report? Or maybe your recent trip was just defined by the perfect Instagram shot.

The Most Searched View in America in 2022? The Dumbo Manhattan Bridge view as seen in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood on Washington Street between Front and Water Streets. In this iconic landscape, brick factory buildings and the Manhattan Bridge form a breathtaking landscape, with the Empire State Building visible in the distance.

Second on our list is the Golden Gate Viewpoint. Here, you’ll get a spectacular panorama of the suspension bridge over the Golden Gate, a mile-wide strait that connects the San Francisco Bay to the Pacific Ocean.

Third on the list: Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas. At this free attraction in front of the Bellagio Hotel, over 1,000 fountains shoot water 1,000 feet above him accompanied by a music and light show.

Read on for a ranking of the top 10 best views in the US and insider tips from local guides and Google Maps users to review these bucket list scenic travel spots.

Manhattan Bridge at sunset as seen from Dumbo in Brooklyn, New York City.

Getty

1. Dumbo: Manhattan Bridge Views – Brooklyn, NY

The beauty of Dumbo – Manhattan Bridge view inspired Google Maps users to submit this view to the top of their list of the most beautiful places in America. According to local guide Kelvin O’Fla, the area is teeming with restaurants along the streets where you can grab a quick bite or take a quick break from the winter chill during the winter months. The view is breathtaking.

Admire the Golden Gate Bridge.

Getty

2. Golden Gate View Point – Mill Valley, California

It has great views. We recommend parking next to the highway and taking the hiking trails to this hilltop lookout. A short hike but a good workout. There are a lot of people on this lookout, so take your time to take pictures. [Million dollar] When describing the Golden Gate Viewpoint, local guide Aalok Gautam calls attention to the view, especially at sunset.

Panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip at night overlooking the Bellagio Fountains.

Getty

3. Bellagio Fountains – Las Vegas

The Bellagio Fountains fascinate Las Vegas visitors. The Bellagio Fountain is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the Strip. It’s worth stopping and taking a break from the ever-changing Las Vegas experience, says Anirudh Girey, her local guide.

Two women looking at the Statue of Liberty from a pleasure boat in New York City.

Getty

4. Statue of Liberty Observatory – New York City

Timing is everything when it comes to visiting the Statue of Liberty. It is a New York landmark and a staple. It’s definitely recommended to get tickets in advance, advises local guide Jon Pozo.Click here for Crown tickets [going to] I want to postpone my trip [until] After January.I tried to get a ticket [it was] Booked until January. The pedestal was worth the ticket price. Amazing views of New York and the surrounding islands…walking on the island itself was very nice and not too busy.I boarded the ship at 9:00 am [recommend] I’ll come in early. Less crowded and easier to take pictures.

Horseshoe Bend in Arizona.

Getty

5. Horseshoe Bend – Page, Arizona

For the best views of the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, go to Horseshoe Bend. Local guide Krishna Sattvik Mantripragada says the river views are spectacular. Be careful along the edges as many people have fallen into the river and died. We went at sunset and it was the busiest and full of people.you have to wait for a picture without getting someone [in] That. Parking is $10 and you hike about half a mile (0.5 miles) to the view. Definitely worth and highly recommended for anyone visiting Arizona.

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

Getty

6. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad – Bryson City, North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad unites two great travel enthusiasts: trains and national parks. such a great experience. The entire trip was about four to five hours long, so you can buy lunch before the trip or pack your own, says local guide Peter Mirall. The train ride was filled with scenic forests, lakes and more. The hosts and caretakers at each cabin were extremely helpful and provided a little bit of knowledge to the entire visitor. There are also singers who entertain people with beautiful country songs. We will stop at the kayaking/water rafting area for about an hour, which was nice so we can get some rest before heading back.

Gatlinburg Skybridge, the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America.

Getty

7. Gatlinburg Skybridge – Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The Gatlinburg Skybridge is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, crossing the deep valleys of the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Bettina NJ loved the setting and her experience. I highly recommend going around 6pm to she around 7pm and enjoying the atmosphere. Live music was playing, the sun was setting and the lights made everything so pretty. Smooth ride up and down. The night view overlooking it was a masterpiece.

A cloudy day in the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

Getty

8. Pennsylvania Grand Canyon – Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

Another of America’s lesser-known canyons, the PA Grand Canyon, is also on the list. I loved visiting this place, says local guide Scott Dunn. This is God’s country. I would visit here again and would recommend stopping here at least once in your life. There are many trails to hike and boardwalks. [also] Simple.Beautiful place to take pictures, but no pictures [will] It never captures true beauty.

California’s iconic Beverly Hills sign.

Getty

9. Beverly Hills Sign – Beverly Hills, California

The Hollywood Sign towers over Los Angeles, but it was the Beverly Hills Sign that made the Google list. This is the park on the border of West Sherwood and Beverly Hills, says local guide Tasina Herr Khan.The park runs along Santa Monica [Blvd.] A few blocks from Doheny. There is a fountain and some benches. People with children are having a picnic. Exercise with a trainer.

Standing on the rocky outcrops of Glacier Point and enjoying breathtaking views, fearless hikers… [+] To Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.

Getty

10. Glacier Point – Yosemite Valley, California

A legendary vantage point in Yosemite National Park, Glacier Point is known for its sweeping views of Half Dome, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls. It’s a moderate hike with an elevation of about 3,000 feet, says local guide Devin Bunch. There is currently no shuttle to the summit so you will have to hike to the summit. You should be in decent shape and have plenty of water with you. Spectacular views from the top worth the hike.

