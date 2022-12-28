Will digital assets remain fashionable among millennials and Gen Z?





December 27, 2022

Millennials and Gen Z are the top purchasers of digital fashion assets and fashion NFTs (non-fungible tokens), according to new research.

According to Retail Tech Innovation Hub, fashion and lifestyle commerce platform Centra surveyed 2,000 UK consumers in July and found that 21% of millennials and 19% of Gen Z have digital fashion assets. (NFT) compared to 9% of all respondents, according to the Retail Tech Innovation Hub. .

38% of people who buy digital assets see them as an investment (46% for Gen Z). Thirty-one percent of Gen Z shoppers want to pose as a digital avatar as their primary reason for buying an NFT, and 39% of all respondents expect digital avatars to become their primary reason for buying NFTs within the next two years as the metaverse evolves. I think it will become the standard.

Still, a quarter (27%) believed NFTs were the future of fashion, while 29% thought fashion NFTs were a passing fad and 25% said they distrusted NFTs. , 24% thought NFTs were simply a gimmick used by fashion brands. To sell more products to shoppers.

The fashion industry was one of the early focus areas for NFTs. His Shopify report for March 2022 found that 17% of companies in the Vogue Business Index are experimenting with NFTs in some form.

NFTs have proven particularly popular in streetwear and sneakers, and these segments have found strong collector markets for physical products.

Famous streetwear NFT releases continue to come from brands like Puma and Renowned, according to Dot.LA. In August, Tiffany & Co. launched a streetwear-focused promotion that allowed CryptoPunk NFT holders to turn their tokens into real pendants.

Still, some see the NFT bubble bursting. According to a CNN Business article, NFT volumes have fallen 89% from their peak in January, trading on NFT marketplace OpenSea has fallen to its lowest level since June 2021, and once-extremely high-volume stocks like the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection have fallen. Popular NFTs are trading at marginal peak levels. A general decline in interest in collectibles, coupled with the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets on which NFTs depend, are likely two reasons why NFT buying and trading has waned.

Discussion question: Will Gen Z and millennial interest in fashion NFTs continue to be strong, or will it decline like other digital collectibles? How might it affect the sale of assets?

brain trust

“A strong niche market has staying power and will eventually settle on the best brand for this customer.”

“Of those who buy digital assets, 38% considered them an investment (46% for Gen Z). I got this bridge.”

