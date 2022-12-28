UPENDS Launches World’s First Car Concept Disposable Vape – UpBAR GT





What does the next generation mesh coil mean for the vape market?

With the exploding disposable vape market, countless manufacturers and brands are pouring into this truck, driving innovation at a rapid pace. Mesh coils, a key technology for disposable arcs, will be an integral part of technological innovation that greatly affects performance such as flavor reproduction and puffs. It is clear that products with powerful next-generation mesh coils will be more competitive in the market.

Next-generation mesh coil greatly improves performance

Since the release of the Mesh Coil is the Future brand proposal, UPENDS has devoted itself to innovation in mesh coil technology and achieved many breakthroughs. After lab testing and tuning, we have successfully invented the UPENDS next generation mesh coil. Dr. WU, Chief Product Officer of UPENDS, found that flavor reproducibility improved his 38%, puff improved his 33% and energy efficiency improved his 36% compared to traditional mesh coils. Improved. Release the next generation mesh coil. We believe our customers will be satisfied with the strong performance and longevity it brings.

UPENDS achieves a comprehensive breakthrough in mesh coil technology

As well as optimizing the coil, UPENDS has upgraded technology across the cotton coil platform to improve performance and quality control. It features a V-shaped air inlet design that can accelerate aerosol delivery, reduce condensation and provide stronger smoke compared to regular straight channels. Meanwhile, with an industry-first Tesla value, unique independent air exchange and e-liquid supply channels, and multi-layer seal leak protection, there’s literally no burnt taste or chance of oil leaks. In addition, by adopting fully automated manufacturing process technology, we aim to achieve both production efficiency and stable high quality.

UpBAR GT equipped with next-generation mesh coil will appear in January 2023

So what does next generation mesh coils bring to UPENDS? The first disposable vape UpBAR GT with this technology is the answer. The world’s first car concept disposable vape, his UpBAR GT is inspired by sports cars and stands out with its streamlined design and his V-shaped grille decoration. GT stands for Grand Touring, a type of car designed for high-speed, long-distance driving, and also refers to the UpBAR GT’s features such as high quality, stability and safety. In addition, there is also an eco-friendly version with recycled materials.

About UPEND

Founded in 2019, UPENDS is an e-cigarette brand specializing in the field of electronic nicotine delivery systems. UPENDS’ reputation as Europe’s leading e-cigarette brand is due to its superior manufacturing and quality, simple design and cost-effective features. UPENDS is currently expanding its global reach. UPENDS’s perpetual pursuit is to prioritize user experience and become Vapers’ favorite. For more information, please visit www.upends.com.

