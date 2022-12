Google considered buying Nuvia before Qualcomm

With its acquisition of Nuvia last year, Qualcomm has acquired a significant chunk of its CPU talent, and the first products based on this technology are expected in 2023.

A report from The Information last week revealed that Apple’s “chip prowess,” including that the iPhone 14 Pro was initially expected to offer ray tracing, had to be ditched for this year’s phone/GPU. The war over” is explained in detail.

Nuvia was founded by former Google and Apple employees, including the “chief architect” who recently worked on the M1. The original goal was to “create the world’s leading server processor.” Apple sued former executives in August 2019, angered by chip employees being poached.[Update: As Reuters noted, “Apple is not suing Nuvia itself or any of Williams co-founders and it did not allege any intellectual property or trade secret theft.”]

At the same time, according to people familiar with Nuvias, the lawsuit has inadvertently raised the profile of Nuvias, sending a signal to venture capitalists and potential recruiters that Nuvias is a credible semiconductor startup. rice field.

According to The Information, Nuvia “ultimately was acquired by Google, Microsoft, Intel and Qualcomm, all of whom were considering buying the company,” said a person familiar with the discussion.

Qualcomm has finally announced that it will acquire Nuvia in January 2021. That announcement included a statement from Google.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP Platforms & Ecosystems at Google, said: “The addition of NUVIA expands Qualcoms capabilities in these three areas and we are excited to see the next generation of Snapdragon powered by NUVIA.”

There are no other details about Google’s interest in Nuvia or how far it has come. Assuming the hardware department was behind it, this would have happened as Google prepared to unveil the first generation of his Tensor SoCs in October 2021.

Two of Nuvia’s co-founders worked at Google before joining the startup in 2019. Among them was the “Lead SOC Architect” for an unidentified project at the time. [Tensor].

In November, Nuvia was announced as a Qualcomm Oryon CPU alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It will be available first on PCs and later on “smartphones, digital cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems, augmented reality and infrastructure networking solutions.” This “new custom CPU core” is said to “deliver new levels of performance” in 2023.

Google’s acquisition of Nuvia is an interesting one, and could have meant that at least in the future Tensor would no longer rely on generic/standard Arm Cortex cores as it does today. In addition to TPU, Google’s chips could have been given another name. Another possible speculation is whether Google, if it had desktop CPU expertise in-house, would have continued working on his Pixelbook with Tensor.

