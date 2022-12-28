Company Executive – Broadband Breakfast





WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 — Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey defended the industry Wednesday at a Senate Banking Committee hearing as lawmakers’ animosity toward digital assets grows following the FTX meltdown.

FTX, a highly regarded cryptocurrency exchange until recently, suffered a severe liquidity crisis and subsequently filed for bankruptcy in November. The crisis was sparked by reports that Alameda Research, an investment firm associated with FTX, relied heavily on FTX’s internal token, FTT.

Since the demise, intense scrutiny has revealed that FTX improperly funded the Alamedas venture with billions of customer-invested dollars. Bahamian authorities arrested FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Monday and may face extradition to the United States.

Toomey, a key member of the committee, proposed a moratorium on cryptocurrency trading until a comprehensive regulatory scheme is enacted, or circumvent regulation of digital assets altogether to prevent further justification of digital assets. refused. crypto industry.

With FTX, the problem is not the tools (digital assets) used, but the misuse of customer funds, gross mismanagement, and possibly illegal activity, Toomey said.

The 2008 financial crisis involved apparent misuse of products related to mortgages, Toomey reasoned. Decided to ban mortgages? of course not.

While several senators have blamed the loss the FTX collapse has inflicted on investors, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said cryptocurrencies are a favorite of terrorists, rogue states, and other nefarious actors. I have expressed concern that it is a tool. Roger She Marshall, along with R-Kan, Warren on Wednesday sponsored legislation targeting money laundering in the crypto space.

Jennifer Schulp, director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Financial Regulation Studies and a witness at the hearing, told Broadband Breakfast that Warren ignored the relative small scale of crypto-related money laundering. According to Schulp, illegal activity accounts for only 0.15% of cryptocurrency trading volume.

Witnesses hear banks clash with cryptocurrencies

Hillary J. Allen, a professor at the American University of Washington College of Law, who testified before the committee, advocated a complete ban on cryptocurrencies. Instead of such a ban, she urged policymakers to ban banks from investing in cryptocurrencies. and labeled blockchain technology as not very good.

Kevin O’Leary, a well-known Shark Tank investor, later told the commission that blocking banks from holding cryptocurrencies could paralyze American financial institutions. If such a ban were enacted, O’Leary said, “As an investor, I would short U.S. bank stocks because it would be the least competitive financial services sector in the world.

Sam Bankman-Fried Indicted, New CEO Testifies

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has indicted Bankman-Fried on eight counts of fraud. On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also filed a lawsuit against the founders of FTX.

FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday for a hearing at which Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify before his arrest.

This is really old fashioned embezzlement. This is just taking money from customers and using it for their own purposes, Ray testified, which frankly managed to hide it from people in front of him. In that sense, it was probably sophisticated.

