Top 5 Houston Startups Featured in 2022





For Alex Han, it all started with peanut butter.

Han was a high school student in South Korea when he learned that diffusion was a pure odorant that could be used to test odors in each hemisphere of a left-brain problem thought to be a predictor of Alzheimer’s disease. Although he later learned that the method was not as airtight as previously thought, Han was enamored. During his high school years, Han began volunteering to translate pamphlets for Alzheimer’s Patients’ Associations in Los Angeles into Korean.

When it came time to choose a college, Han says he was drawn to Rice University for many reasons.

I loved the atmosphere. I love the beautiful campus. Diverse food, people, I even liked the highway, he said of Houston. In Korea, everything is so close and compact. I loved the whole city scenario.

Scholarships were also part of the attraction, as well as the attraction of the world’s largest medical center. Hans’ instincts were correct. Now in his junior year at Rice, he has been working for nearly two years at the renowned geneticist Huda Zoghbis Baylor College of Medicine lab.

But even splitting his duties between full-time research and his wet lab position wasn’t enough to keep Hans’ active mind occupied. and a biochemistry student, he launched another attempt to use both his specialties. At that time he founded his Biokind Analytics. This nonprofit was designed to explore how data science can support healthcare nonprofits.

Han contacted the Alzheimer’s Patients Association in Los Angeles to provide data analysis services on a volunteer basis, and was shocked that the association had never considered it before.

I was really surprised that even small shops and restaurants use statistics to make a profit. [Alzheimers Los Angeles] We receive millions of dollars in donations each year. They have a data store, but they haven’t taken full advantage of it in the analytics space.

Han, along with a small team of Rice students, including Vice President Zach Andrews and Director of Development Marsha Zaitsev, made Alzheimer’s Los Angeles a pet project, analyzed geospatial trends in donors, and analyzed donation trends over the past few years. I wanted to see if the demand was the same in Houston. Many nonprofits want to analyze the data sets they already track and provide data analytics to healthcare nonprofits.

Less than a year after Han founded Biokind Analytics, the 501(c)(3) already has seven chapters on college campuses across the country. From UC Davis and San Diego in the west to Brown University and the University of Virginia on the east coast, data science students have helped a variety of healthcare nonprofits, primarily based in the Houston area. They run the gamut from his ALS association in Texas to Nora’s Home, which serves organ failure and transplant patients.

Biokind Analytics has now completed 7 projects and is analyzing $100 million in funding. Each student group includes 4-6 of her members, mostly majoring in the fields of statistics, data science and biochemistry, all with the help of faculty advisors. Han, who has a total of about 35 students across the country, said he is committed to growing at a steady pace to avoid the possibility of going too fast or too soon.

Another question going forward is what happens to Biokind Analytics after I complete my undergraduate studies in 2024. Han plans to continue his medical studies with the goal of one day becoming a physician specializing in Alzheimer’s who uses data analytics to assist in patient care. But no matter how active Han remains active in the nonprofit he started, his love for the cause he has expressed and his enthusiasm for the services of both student leaders and medical groups alike. With the growth of Biokind Analytics, there is no doubt that it will continue to be active long after graduation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/2022-top-startup-feature-stories-2659015953.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos