Reaffirming US Tech Leadership to Compete with China in Africa – The Diplomat





advertisement

President Joe Biden’s remarks at the recent U.S.-Africa Summit did not explicitly mention China, but the outcome of the summit solidifies one thing. The Biden administration sees technology investment and development in China as a zero-sum game. can’t lose.

While past summits have focused on key regional challenges such as food security and public health, this year technology dominated the topic. Specifically, Biden’s announcement of several technology-related initiatives demonstrates America’s intentions to counter China’s activities in Africa.

This is especially true of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, which reveals China’s prodigious influence in Africa’s tech ecosystem. Huawei claims independence from the Chinese Communist Party, but China’s data regulations will eventually put the company under government control.

Huawei now accounts for about 70% of Africa’s 4G infrastructure, despite accusations of being involved in surveillance, maintaining insecure networks, and mishandling data. In November 2022, Huawei announced plans to increase its investment in Africa to support the steady development of 5G and promote the region’s digital transformation.

Diplomat’s Overview Weekly Newsletter N

Get briefed on this week’s story and unfold notable stories across Asia Pacific.

get the newsletter

China’s relations with African countries are well documented, which may be due in part to its strong diplomatic presence. China’s foreign minister has made Africa the destination of his first overseas visit every year since 1991. In contrast, no US president has visited the African continent since 2015.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $5/month.

In August 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei helped the Ugandan government track the activities of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi. Similarly, unspecified Zambian officials said the government helped Huawei access the phone and Facebook pages of individuals who run opposition news sites critical of then-President Edgar Lungu. In Burundi, South Africa, Senegal and Egypt, Huawei censors content and restricts access to political and social advocacy websites.

Several African countries have also joined Huawei’s Safe Cities initiative, where Huawei provides face and license plate recognition, social media monitoring, and other surveillance features for crime reduction purposes. Non-governmental and watchdog organizations have denounced initiatives promoting authoritarianism in several countries, including Serbia and Myanmar. African countries are also involved in Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program. This program facilitates an exchange program in China for students interested in Information and Communication Technology.

Huawei’s steadfast position and China’s broader influence in the African tech ecosystem should surprise the West for several reasons. It threatens to expand authoritarian norms of governance and surveillance systems. It also limits the ability of the U.S. government to partner with and invest in potentially at-risk African countries for U.S. companies.

advertisement

The technology-focused US-Africa Summit is therefore a commendable first step towards rekindling US-Africa relations and reducing these vulnerabilities. As Biden prepares to visit Africa, he must use his concerns about Huawei as a starting point and prepare to accelerate his tech cooperation momentum.

First, Biden needs to aggressively secure congressional funding for Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA), a project he launched at the summit. Many African countries have partnered with his Huawei. This is because the equipment and services are inexpensive and readily available, and the company has experience operating in remote areas. Through a variety of initiatives led by U.S. government agencies and industry partners, the DTA will strengthen Africa’s digital infrastructure, expand digital access and literacy, and provide a trusted alternative to foster innovation, helping Huawei weakens its attractiveness.

But with the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and myriad other domestic and international challenges, Congress may lack incentives to devote resources to the DTA. The Biden administration has a responsibility to place her DTA within the context of the China challenge, which is gaining increasing congressional attention and bipartisan support.

Second, the White House should designate an oversight agency to oversee DTA enforcement. Unlike past US-African Summit achievements, the DTA will include a diverse roster of projects rather than one broad initiative. In addition, many government agencies and industry associations are both involved. Accountability mechanisms and strong public-private partnerships are critical to the success of the DTA.

Third, Biden should arrange meetings with technology leaders to show his commitment to technology cooperation and diplomacy. Togo’s Digital Economy and Transformation Minister Sheena Lawson and South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Kumbuzuzo Fofi Silence Ntsaveni are examples.

Biden should also meet with local tech-focused organizations such as Future Africa, Coding for Employment and TechSoup Africa. By communicating with such African tech experts, Biden will raise U.S. concerns about Huawei, explore innovation and implementation bottlenecks, and expand U.S. engagement in the African tech sector. Opportunities can be identified.

To effectively mitigate the influence of Huawei and other Chinese tech giants in Africa, the United States must establish itself as a willing and credible alternative partner. The new focus on Africa creates an opportunity for Biden to strengthen America’s technological superiority and global leadership position and work together to advance reliable communications infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/12/countering-china-in-africa-by-reaffirming-us-tech-leadership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos