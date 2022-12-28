8 events in the greenhouse industry that brought normalization to 2022





After a lost travel opportunity in 2020 and a disjointed 2021, the Greenhouse Grower team is back on tour in full swing this year, catching up with many of you at trade shows, local tours and more.

While the pandemic still cast a shadow over the show, the attendees’ amazing show soaked up the Florida sunshine at the Tropical Plants International Exposition (TPIE) in Tampa, January 19-21. I enjoyed tropical plants and foliage plants. You can read her Janeen Wrights report, editor of Greenhouse Grower, here. Click here for The Garden Center Group Outstanding Product Winners.

After visiting Costa Farms’ Trial Gardens for the Costas Season Premiere on March 10 in Miami, Florida, Julie Hullett, Greenhouse Growers’ newest editorial team member, shared what consumers don’t know but know. I noticed a lot going on with the plants that were supposed to be there. You can find her first impressions here.

The Biocontrols 2022 Conference and Expo included new insights into the use of biologics in greenhouses across multiple crops and a tour of local operations in the Monterey, California area. Check out all coverage here.

Regular attendees of the California Spring Trials (CAST) had to feel normal earlier this year. After all, the 2020 edition of his CAST has all been digitized. This was due to unfortunate timing as the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a nationwide shutdown. CAST is back in 2021, but in this case the S stands for summer instead of spring. Shortly after CAST 2021, the event organizer announced that he would return for a more typical spring time slot in 2022. And like many others, the Greenhouse Grower team was eager to get back to the California coast. Click here for videos, photo galleries and analysis of the latest varieties from leading breeders Please give me.

Tech solutions inspired by labor shortages stood out at this year’s global gathering to see the latest in horticultural technology. Click here for details.

The Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit in Brooklyn, NY in June covered all the current state of managed environmental and vertical farming and the future of both market segments. Despite continued rapid growth and investment inflows, this is still a relatively nascent market. As one attendee/speaker pointed out in his panel discussion, vertical farming is to greenhouses today what crops grown in the field were to greenhouses 30 years ago. Check out the highlights here. Photo: Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit.reimagining the event

Trade fairs and conferences returned to normal levels, with Cultivate22 probably drawing even more people. There was a lot of discussion to cover and you can find it in this series of articles.

From the benefits of the H-2A program to the importance of adding value to your business, here are just a few of the big picture issues discussed at this year’s summit.

You can look back at some of the highlights from the 2022 event in the photo gallery above. Many featured new product introductions that could lead to greenhouse operations in 2022.

