Google and Big Tech have a ‘nightmare’ in 2022, but their problems won’t be over anytime soon

Like most publicly traded tech companies, Google and its parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been plagued by regulatory issues, a weakening global economy, rising inflation and a weak stock market. We have had a difficult 2022.

There is hope that some of these problems will start to subside in 2023, but investment firms Monness, Crespi, Hardt say they will continue until next year, even if the company “provides to be more resilient than its peers.” I think it is highly possible.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating on Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), said the weakening ad market and regulatory issues could continue around the world for at least part of 2023. High, pointed out that it can adversely affect the alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). .

“In 2022, the combination of a weakening economy, post-lockdown hangovers in certain industries, and the impact of Apple’s privacy initiatives, particularly App Tracking Transparency, has had a negative impact on the digital advertising market,” said White, a client. I wrote in a note to Foreign exchange headwinds hit earnings growth, making year-over-year comparisons difficult, he added. Google Advertising’s revenue growth fell from 43% in the third quarter of 2021 to just 3% in the third quarter.

“In 2023, we expect a further weakening economy to weigh on digital ad spend. [year-over-year] Comparisons will become easier as the year progresses,” White added.

Analysts also noted that regulatory issues are likely to continue to haunt the tech giant, both at home and abroad.

White said big tech companies are in a “hot seat” in the United States, with various bills aimed at them and a constant stream of “confrontational” congressional hearings. However, final legislation to further regulate these companies has been slow to develop.

Conversely, the European Union has passed both the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. This could have serious financial consequences if a technology company violates it.

Still, White said Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) had some positive signs this year. Among them are Google Cloud, a foresight to slow spending heading into a difficult economy, a major beneficiary of long-term digital advertising trends, and a continued push to the cloud.

Investment firm Baird recently named Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) its top stock of the new year.

