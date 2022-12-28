Unfortunately, the next iPad mini won’t fold





If you’ve been waiting for the new iPad mini to fold, we have bad news for you. According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad mini 7 is not much different from his iPad mini 6.

In a short Twitter thread on Tuesday, Kuo throws cold water on lingering hopes that Apple may be working on a foldable iPad mini for a 2025 launch. Such exchanges are not reasonable. This makes sense, as foldable phones with smaller screens now cost well over $1,000, and the iPad mini starts at $499.

(2/3) I think it’s unlikely that Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025. A foldable iPad is significantly more expensive than an iPad mini, so such an upgrade doesn’t make sense.

— Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022

He doesn’t say much about the iPad mini, other than saying the new processor will be the “main selling point.” Depending on the release timeline, it could be an A16 or A17 chip. Due to thermal constraints, the iPad mini is unlikely to have an M1 or M2 chip.

According to Kuo, the new iPad mini won’t be released until late 2023 or early 2024, so it’s going to take a full two years to release.

Aside from the new chip, it’s unclear what new features the iPad mini will bring. When the M2 iPad Pro launched in his October, Apple Pencil Hover and Wi-Fi 6E were the only features to be talked about besides the new processor. These two features could come to the iPad mini. Apple may also extend Stage Manager to the iPad mini, which currently requires an iPad Pro or M1 iPad Air with an A12, M1, or M2 processor.

