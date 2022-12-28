Great Deal: Anker Discounts Wide Selection Of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries And More





These 12 US states let you add your driver’s license to your iPhone

Apple continues to roll out features that allow residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as the ability to view proof of identity or age. It offers a convenient and contactless method. The feature has so far only launched in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland, but Apple has shared a list of additional US states that have committed…

iPhone 14 Pro faces ‘unprecedented’ setback, leading to drop of new graphics processor

According to The Information, Apple had planned a major-generation update to the graphics capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, but was forced to scrap plans for a new GPU late in development after an “unprecedented” failure was discovered. did not get The Information paywall claimed in his report that Apple engineers were “too ambitious” in adding new features to the graphics processor designed for his iPhone.

Apple Supplier TSMC’s 3nm Chips Enter Mass Production This WeekSunday Dec 25 2022 11:41pm PST

Apple’s main chip supplier, TSMC, will begin mass production of its 3nm chips this week, with Apple being a major customer of the new process and expected to power refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC will begin mass production of its next-generation 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29.

5 new iOS 16 features coming to iPhone in 2023

Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now let’s take a look at the features that will be added to the iPhone in 2023. We’ve summarized his five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand. For example, an Apple Pay Later funding option or an Apple Card savings account to earn interest with Daily. cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS…

Top Stories: All-New Mac Pros in Testing, AirTag Updates, and More

It’s Christmas Eve, but we’ve heard more about Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro, iPhone SE, and more, so it’s not like there hasn’t been much Apple news or rumors in the news over the past few days. In other news, Apple has detailed the changes it made in its recent AirTags firmware update, but the company appears to have pulled back on the new Home app architecture it launched…

