How the most influential games of 2022 will change the games of 2023

We all have our favorite games we played in 2022, but let’s do something a little different. 2022 was a year of change for the gaming industry. Pandemic times seem to be in the rearview mirror, cryptocurrencies are crashing, and new business practices like subscriptions are maturing. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the titles that will have the most impact on gaming in 2023 and beyond.

Marvel Snap & Diablo Immortal Mobile Monetization

2022 provided a glimpse into the future of game monetization in 2023, especially on mobile. Marvel Snap and Diablo Immortal, both released this year, employ completely opposite monetization strategies.

Marvel Snap has established itself as a consumer-friendly digital card game. Unlike our competitors, cards are not locked behind open packs. Instead, progress hinges heavily on upgrading the quality (and art) of existing collections, while monetization requires a cosmetic-driven approach. The game only came out two months ago, but it’s already grossed him $10 million worldwide, which is a huge feat for a game in a little-played genre.

By comparison, fans can agree that Diablo Immortal was fun to play, but its pay-to-win monetization was controversial to say the least. A full character upgrade can cost over $100,000. Despite this controversy, the game made him over $100 million in about two months. Only Pokémon Go has achieved his nine-figure earnings early. By the end of 2022, it was his third highest-grossing mobile game for the year.

Marvel Snap has cultivated a community that could be a perpetual franchise with comparable earnings. Diablo Immortal, on the other hand, optimized spending. If Marvel Snap manages to get out of trouble, it could have a huge impact on the entire industry. If not, expect more games to borrow from the Diablo Immortal or Genshin Impacts playbooks.

2023 Sorare Blockchain Game

Blockchain games and play-to-earn titles have attracted millions of players and billions of dollars in investment over the past two years. However, the crypto winter of 2022 has hit the market hard. By 2023, blockchain games must prove to be sustainable and capable of mass adoption.

Enter Sorare, a sports game where players can buy and sell digital player card NFTs to build fantasy teams. The French development team chose to start with soccer and recently added support for NBA and MLB. The title itself is nothing new in 2022, but it has come a long way since crypto winter.

Sorare makes comparisons to the NBA Top Shot, but there’s no question it’s an iterative use of NFT’s sports collection models. Sorare appeals to more fans, has a better entry point for new users, and the added gameplay increases the title’s staying power.

Perhaps more importantly, the game defied the boom-bust cycle of blockchain gaming.

Sorare has steadily built up its popularity over time. Today, Sorre is searched far more often than NBA top shots. Will this quieter, more sustainable strategy work? The industry will have more answers next year.

Wordle Games for non-game subscriptions

Wordle may not be the flashiest or most complicated game, but its success is undeniable. The game’s popularity peaked at the beginning of the year, but it maintains a healthy interest among a wide audience. In fact, Wordle was the most searched term on Google in 2022.

One of the reasons Wordle has become so popular is the built-in sharing functionality. A simple copy and paste allowed users to compare results without spoilers and let people explore where the emoji block grid came from.

In January, The New York Times purchased the game from the developer for a price in the low seven figures. The paper reporting on the purchase highlights how important the game is to achieving the paper’s goal of 10 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

In an era where engagement and attention means everything to a business, it’s becoming increasingly clear that games can drive this repeat engagement for other subscription services. Netflix’s foray into gaming is another clear example. If businesses are looking to keep users subscribed, especially as discretionary spending declines, we expect more businesses to turn to gaming to retain users in 2023, following the NY Times lead. doing.

Life AI and Netflix Effective

High on Life is a mix of comedy, Metroidvania-style exploration, and FPS combat. The game was one of his final releases for 2022, but it quickly left a lasting impact.

On the more controversial side, Justin Roiland, co-founder and CEO of Squanch Games and co-creator of Rick and Morty, has confirmed that High on Life is using AI tools in production. . The team used his Midjourney AI to create alien-inspired paintings as a finishing touch to the game’s otherworldly setting. AI was also used for some narration prototypes, with one minor AI voice role making the final cut.

No one knows what the future holds, but AI will be a tool with the potential to make content creation incredibly accessible, Roiland said in an interview with Sky News. In 2023, the gaming industry will likely see more titles following High on Life’s lead.

Additionally, High on Life is currently the child of Xbox Game Pass’s most successful poster. This title was the service’s biggest release in 2022. High on Life is arguably the largest third-party launch in Game Pass’s history, as well as the largest single-player game launch on Game Pass.

High on Lifes’ great success on the service helps prove that Microsoft’s intended business model works well beyond AAA multiplayer games. Like Netflix, Game Pass has shown an increasing number of players being able to introduce new games simply because the games are included in the monthly subscription fee. Perhaps more AAs and smaller studios will look to the success of High on Lifes as a marketing strategy for their own titles.

BGMI, Call of Duty, Fortnite Government and Gaming

In 2022, governments around the world have turned their attention to the power and influence of gaming. The first steps in this direction were taken several years ago, with China sanctioning video games and limiting play time for minors. However, the spotlight on this industry is now fully on this year.

India has taken big steps to crack down on one of the country’s most popular titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India. PUBG Mobile was banned along with several other apps published by Chinese companies. Crafton has since released country versions in 2021 to address these data privacy concerns. This year, BGMI was banned again over the same national security concerns. With growing bipartisan support for TikTok’s ban in the US, we could see the ban spread.

The US is also looking more closely at regulation of the gaming industry. With Microsoft’s imminent $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Federal Trade Commission (among other regulators) is scrutinizing industry consolidation. The deal also makes Call of Duty the proverbial baby that Microsoft and Sony want to split up.

The FTC shows strength in another way. Just last week, the FTC fined Epic Games $520 million for violating children’s privacy and deceptive business practices. The fine was the largest in the Commission’s history.

In addition, the European Union is also considering regulation and investment in gaming and esports. Part of the EU’s motivation for this was to contribute to the EU’s soft power and promote European values. More broadly, the Governing Body sets itself up as the regulator of the global technology industry. This can have a big impact on hardware, app stores, etc.

The industry has to grapple with games being used as political tools. From data privacy and national security concerns to regulation and investment, the relationship between gaming companies and governments is changing. A ruling on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal is expected in early 2023, but gaming companies will have to consider how additional regulation and oversight will affect their future plans.

