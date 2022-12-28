An independent restaurant ready for digital capabilities





The independent restaurant plans to add four new digital features next year amid financial concerns.

A new PYMNTS survey, Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace For A Recession, found that the survey, which was drawn from responses from 500 U.S.-based businesses in October and November, found that hospitality companies I can see that you are planning to innovate.

According to the report, companies in the food, entertainment and lodging sectors will implement an average of 4.3 new digital capabilities next year, making the category the second most innovative after construction and utilities.

The news comes as the share of companies in the sector expecting year-over-year revenue growth has fallen by 10 percentage points compared to last year, according to the report.

Many restaurants already do this.

when [restaurants] Colleen Taylor, president of American Express’ US Merchant Services, told PYMNTS in an interview that many of them quickly developed new strategies to serve their communities. .

Taylor noted that as consumer behavior continues to change, independent restaurants need to be tech-savvy and willing to take advantage of it.

Additionally, technology providers had to adapt as well. With the surge in demand from independents, these companies had to create a solution that met the needs of small restaurants both in terms of price and functionality.

For example, ItsaCheckmate, an ordering integration technology company, announced in September that it would launch an integration for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to power direct ordering through Google Search and Maps.

Apparently, many restaurants are searched on Google, [we enable] Vishal Agarwalt, founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate, a customer looking for restaurants to order directly from Google, told PYMNTS in an interview. A very effective way for restaurants to get orders directly from customers looking for restaurants.

