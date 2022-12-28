Apple in 2023: Separating rumor from reality





We made it through the end of 2022! Well, mostly. And we’ve seen everything Apple has to offer for the year, barring a last-minute announcement from Cupertino. Of course, this means we can look to the horizon, to the unknown, to 2023.

With 2022’s biggest move in the rearview mirror now, it’s time to open up about what Apple has in store for the year ahead. Looking back a year, what do you see as the company’s biggest move in 2023?

We then pick the areas that deserve the most attention over the next 12 months.

be real

At this point, I’ve predicted many times that Apple should make a virtual reality game in which Lucy is holding a football while I’m desperately trying to kick it. But if I could mix my comic tropes like Bullwinkle trying to pull a rabbit out of her hat, this time for sure.

Meta will have a new competition with Apple in 2023. Mark Zuckerberg, take care.

meta

The smoke surrounding Apple’s mixed reality headsets has only thickened in the last few years, but challenges like COVID and subsequent supply chain woes have undoubtedly pushed back the company’s originally targeted launch window. But as we move into 2023, it looks like the clouds will clear up a bit and this virtual reality may finally become a reality.

It’s one of the biggest new categories Apple has entered in years, and like many of its predecessors, it’s a market with many existing players (Sony, HTC, and of course Meta). Still stuck in that field. early childhood. In many cases, this is where Apple excels, bringing a clear vision and expertise in delivering what consumers want (even if they don’t know it yet).

All of that, of course, is tempered by reports that the company’s first offering is likely to be expensive and likely aimed at developers ahead of more streamlined offerings later. At least 2023 should be the year we get a clearer picture of Apple’s plans for this category. This could also be Tim Cook’s last big product of his tenure as CEO.

keep interoperable

At the beginning of 2021, we outlined three battles Apple would face in the year ahead, the last of which (Apple vs. governments around the world) is still going strong almost two years later. increasing. Apple has largely recovered from its serious problems in the US, but regulators around the world are taking a tougher look at Apple and finding it lacking. An example of this is the European Union.

The EU has forced Apple to switch to USB-C on iPads and iPhones. Will the EU do more to force Apple’s hand?

Michael Simon / IDG

The region’s Digital Markets Act, which takes effect in 2024, could overturn Apple’s cart, allowing competitors to offer products on iOS and iPadOS (and possibly tvOS) outside the App Store. There is. According to recent reports, Apple is currently planning for such a contingency, which could coincide with the debut of iOS 17.

But that’s not the only confusion the company sees as a result of the regulation. It can also affect everything from iOS’s browser engine to messaging protocols to private APIs. EU legislation on charging ports will also come into force in his 2024, and it’s widely expected that the upcoming iPhone will replace its proprietary Lightning port with USB-C ahead of that requirement.

From a macro perspective, though, it’s interesting to see how Apple, a company that fanatically values ​​control, handles decisions made out of its own hands. We expect this to be one of the biggest challenges the company has faced from a strategic perspective, meaning 2023 is shaping up to be the most notable year in Apple’s recent history. .

transition lens

Rumors swirled that the company was scaling back its plans for the upcoming Mac Pro, even though the company missed a self-imposed deadline to migrate its entire Mac product line to Apple silicon within two years.

Along with the new Mac Pro, 2023 could be another big year for the Mac lineup.

foundry

The Mac has gotten pretty powerful in the wake of that transition, and I don’t think that will change in 2023. It will be interesting to see. Rumor has it that dialing back his Mac Pro from ridiculously powerful machine to ridiculously powerful machine will no doubt disappoint some, but this is where Apple finds its market. It’s a good sign of the fact that you know what you’re doing. Mac Pros are already a niche product that makes up a small portion of Macs, and high-end configurations represent only a fraction of their sales.

Selling products that appeal to more consumers is a lot like robbing a bank. There is money. It’s also a little surprising that the company is said to be planning a larger version of its most popular model, the MacBook Air. It will also help you to Either way, with the excitement of Apple’s move to its latest chip coming to an end, it’s time to see what business as usual looks like for the Mac on its 40th anniversary.

everything else

These are just the highlights of what I can expect in 2023. Apple events, new products, and upgrades follow his year. What will the iPhone 15 bring? Is the design of the Apple Watch Ultra starting to seep into the rest of its product line? Hey, what about that classical music app Apple said was coming in 2022? And what’s happening with the iPad these days? Anyone know?

It’s been a year full of quite a few surprises, and there’s no reason to think 2023 will be any different. As we ring in the new year, put on your AirPods, turn on Apple TV, and enjoy the latest Apple TV+ content.

