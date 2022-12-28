Tech leader Asha Easton is pioneering an innovative future that includes everyone





The synergy between society and technology is critical to the human condition. Immersive technology or technology that integrates the physical world with virtual, simulated content creates a clear and engaging experience for users to interact with others and consume information. UK-based technology His leader, Asha Easton, is at the forefront of endless possibilities for immersive technology as the next frontier to transform how we work, socialize and learn. Easton brings people from underrepresented backgrounds into tech while building connections to address problems through innovation.

Born in Toronto, Canada, to an Indian-Guyanese mother and an English father, Easton’s unique background and early exposure to many and varied travel experiences sparked her interest in international affairs. increased.

While studying at the University of Western Ontario, I studied international relations and policy analysis with the intention of working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but then moved to Europe where I mainly worked in business and consulting.

In her late twenties and ready for a career change, she bought a one-way flight to San Francisco and retrained/networked in tech before returning to Europe.

Easton’s work focuses on collaboration and scaling the access and use of immersive technology. Primary examples include virtual reality (VR), which requires a headset or device that allows the user to immerse themselves in a computer-generated environment, and augmented reality (which augments the real world in real time by overlaying digital or sensory elements). AR), mixed reality (MR) and haptics that use technology to convey tactile information. Collectively, this set of technologies falls under the umbrella term Augmented Reality (XR).

What is your current position?

I am Head of Immerse UK, the government innovation network for immersive and metaverse technologies at Innovate UK KTN. I am working to grow the UK’s immersive technology (VR/AR/Metaverse) ecosystem, connecting private companies, researchers and governments to reduce the fragmentation of the national industrial ecosystem. is supporting Aimed at helping businesses and academics access R&D grants from the UK government, facilitating links with private investors, helping UK companies scale up, and growing the XR ecosystem. Acts as a delivery partner for various UK government programs.

#SXSW ? #XR #immersive #music #innovation at @miro_shot’s live #VR concert SIMULACRA US debut last night pic.twitter.com/Y738FQrFTX

Asha Easton (@AshaMarie18) March 15

Easton also helps organize XR-focused economic and trade missions to various countries and convenes meetings with key industry stakeholders to determine industry direction.

Easton, who was promoted to lead the organization in April 2020, navigated COVID and the post-COVID recovery when the company suffered a loss of critical resources. With her help, Immerse UK has transitioned from a wholly-funded government innovation network to an industry-driven membership organization partially funded by the government. Within the organization, working groups such as Funding & Finance, Creative Industries, Academic, Virtual Production, International, and COVID-recovery have been created. Specifically, Easton’s knowledge of international relations has helped her work with her Innovate UK KTN International team to contribute to economic missions in several countries. Additionally, she has helped write industry reports and has spoken on her XR-related topics at technology events, conferences and festivals.

Summarize some of the organization’s successes.

We are looking to significantly expand our work. Successes include co-authoring the UK Immersive Tech: VC Investment Report with HTC ViveX. This report presents 31 highly innovative and fast-growing immersive tech startups that have already attracted significant investment from VCs and Angels. Since the report was published a year ago, 5/10 of the companies to watch have raised an additional $105 million, and 8 of the 21 companies to watch have raised an additional $51.34 million. 1 out of 21 notable companies were acquired. Also in September 2022, we will publish the 2022 UK Immersive Economy Report, funded by Innovate UK.

Easton has witnessed the rise and impact of immersive technology in areas such as healthcare, education, entertainment, public policy, economics and manufacturing. She believes these fields will continue to develop rapidly as technology advances, and believes that the use of technology is at the forefront of the future, especially among younger generations.

Technology has helped us a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, but huge inequalities still plague the world. How can the technology industry contribute to actively helping with these issues?

There are two examples in the XR industry that show how technology can really help connect us. Running a virtual XR event provides significant carbon savings compared to an in-person event of the same size. This is what he demonstrated during his COP26 event in 2021 on virtual reality platform Engage. Using XR technology to help with mental health issues (PTSD, anxiety, etc.) has been extensively researched over the years. It is currently used to treat patients. I’m the director of a startup working to make it easier for therapists to work remotely with clients on a secure platform.

Immerse UK has partnered with Exponential Destiny. Exponential Destiny is an educational non-profit organization for young entrepreneurs from under-resourced communities who have upskilled in XR to facilitate his SDG Metaverse Awards competition with the United Nations. Its purpose is to actively use XR technology to raise awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are seen as the blueprint for a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all. Finding and rewarding student-led teams that elevate.

Adopted by the United Nations in 2015, these unified and universal goals help tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges: poverty, education, climate, hunger, gender equality, and overall economic and social inequalities. Focused. XR technology and its pedagogy generate new insights for adjusting policies, managing resources, and brainstorming solutions for each development goal.

How do you see a society dependent on immersive technology in the future, and what do you see as the next steps?

We believe that the next generation of the Internet will consist of seamlessly interconnected 3D virtual worlds (linked with today’s 2D virtual identities), accessible via headsets in addition to computers. .

Just as people today own smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs and use them for various purposes, VR & AR hardware has become a natural addition to their daily lives for their respective purposes. I think.

In addition to his work at Immerse UK, Easton has held various board positions at various startups, non-profits, XR Innovation Labs and VC funds. She is the co-founder of her XR Diversity Initiative and is passionate about adopting XR to diverse audiences to create social impact.

FOV Ventures launched last week! A new European fund for ambitious #Metaverse founders.

We are proud to join as an advisor and look forward to helping shape #diversity initiatives.

Congrats @haynes_dave & @prajahalme ??#XR #VR #AR #VC #funding pic.twitter.com/1rDdnJZOSl

Asha Easton (@AshaMarie18) March 14

What is the XR Diversity Initiative and why was it created?

The XR Diversity Initiative was created to help people from underrepresented backgrounds upskill with immersive tech skills to help them enter the XR industry. He conducts introductory workshops for those who don’t have access to the latest in VR/AR equipment, teaching them how to create rapid prototypes in one day, which can be prohibitively expensive for many.

We believe that XR technology is the future of computing and that XR experiences should be built by diverse people.

How would you advise an Indo-Caribbean woman to venture into the tech field?

You don’t need technical skills to work in the tech industry. There are plenty of non-technical roles (strategy, partnerships, HR, marketing, etc.) so if you have these kinds of skills and already enjoy what you do, know that they are transferable skills. Please know. If you want to move into a technical role, remember:

Learn by doing. What you build is more important than a degree or diploma. Create a portfolio. Build something interesting and innovative.

Show off what you’re building in your community. crazy network. Get feedback on your work. Keep building and growing your network.

Build prototypes with others. Quality work speaks for itself. If you become known for it, people will come to you for work. not the other way around.

The fusion of Easton’s work has not gone unnoticed. She was recently shortlisted for her TechWomen100 Awards in the UK. Her future intentions include launching permanent workshops at Immerse UK, focusing on diversity and inclusion, accessibility, ethics and sustainability.

Loved @renatodecastro_ from @RMA_Advisory and incorporated the #Metaverse Experience into the #LEAP22 keynote from the main stage?? #innovation #XR #VR #AR pic.twitter.com/NM0wKfiO4T

Asha Easton (@AshaMarie18) February 3

Are there long-term goals specific to the empowerment and development of South Asia and the Caribbean?

There are no long-term goals specific to empowerment and development in South Asia and the Caribbean. However, there is one community-specific project called Project Dastaan ​​that I support.

Project Dastaan ​​is an award-winning three-part Oxford University-based virtual reality venture that reconnects displaced immigrants from the 1947 partition of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to their ancestral homes through VR Touring the UK with a series of VR documentary screenings. empire. The tour kicked off at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, where viewers were invited to a South Asian-themed Friday night. The Londoner then moved on to BFI: Southbank, where the feature film Lost Migrations premiered worldwide and sold out within minutes of going live.

Immerse UK, in partnership with Project Dastaan, with the support of the Arts Council England, has provided a whitepaper on the technical challenges of producing and touring the project, especially for future immersives with diverse and first-time creative backgrounds. It serves as a case study for serious practitioners.

Upcoming tour dates:

January 9, 2023, January 29, 2023: Delhi Partition Museum

30 January and 19 February 2023: Amritsar Partition Museum

Through a multi-sensory approach, XR technology is being used to inspire creativity and bring positive change to many everyday and systemic challenges. Its ability to create new applications and interconnect the world is endless.

Easton works at the intersection of multiple innovations within the industry and aims to exemplify inclusion in developing solutions and incubating ideas. We believe that in society, people with myriad skills and experiences are essential for ingenuity to move the field forward.

For more information on Easton’s work, follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.

