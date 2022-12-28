Google teases layoffs in 2023, at the expense of underperforming employees





As of Q3 2022, Google has 186,779 full-time employees, a 24% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

HeapTalk, Jakarta Layoff news has hit tech giant Google hard. The rumors started with the implementation of a new performance rating system in 2023. As quoted by CNBC, more employees get lower ratings and are more likely to be at risk of remedial action, including layoffs.

In advance, the company has released a performance review process, or Google Review and Development (GRAD), in 2022. Through this system, the company reviews bonuses, salaries and shares. In a separate statement, the company still plans to pay within the top 5-10% of market rates.

Employees have recently complained about GRAD procedures and technology as the year-end deadline approaches. This, combined with the wave of layoffs that swept through the tech industry, made me worry that employees would not be evaluated accurately.

Prepare for better storms

At an internal meeting in early December, many questions were asked about year-end performance reviews, including headcount reductions for 2023. But most executives avoided answering questions directly, according to audio recordings of the meeting obtained by CNBC.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stressed that the future is uncertain. “What we’ve been working hard to do is prioritize what we can do to make storm weather better, regardless of what comes next,” he said.

Additionally, the company has planned multiple strategies for dealing with storms over the past six to seven months. I can’t make any positive promises unfortunately as I don’t know what the future holds, but everything we’ve planned as a company for the last 6-7 months has been working hard to get us through this. I’ll do my best, that’s all I can say, Sunder concluded.

