



What is Google Pocket Operator?

Best Answer: Google Pocket Operator is an app that can be used as a fun way to mix and adjust recorded videos in a more musical way. The app, which runs on Pixel 5 and newer devices, uses the approach of Teenage Engineering, the company behind his popular OP-1 synthesizer and Instant His camera. This process takes a video file and uses an AI algorithm to split it into categorized slices, each represented by a specific icon.

What can I do with the Google Pocket Operator?

Why You Can Trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best product for you. Learn more about how we test.

Google Pocket Operator has some great features for creating fun, creative videos that are musical, on-beat, with a variety of effects. It does take some time to master, so I recommend looking at readily available online tutorials (check sites like YouTube).

When you first download and open the app, there’s a short tutorial that makes it easy to figure out what buttons do what, but you might need more guidance. can be created in

First, download the free app onto any compatible Google Pixel smartphone, including the new Google Pixel 7. Effectively starting with 4 video tracks, you can create patterns of up to 16 beats. The app uses the Pixel phone’s video camera as a sampling tool and uses Google’s TensorFlow machine learning to analyze the samples and classify them into categories. Detect the pitch of the recorded video (eg make a funny sound) and create a sample of it on a grid using the key of the selected song.

You can then use step sequencing to create patterns, play sounds in loops, and link sounds to create different sections of your song. There are options to add things like drum beats and other sample sounds, slowly transforming seemingly insignificant sounds into audio and musical masterpieces.

Layer effects to modify both audio and video and finish the process. This process does not overwrite the original video, and you can remove and add layers and effects as needed to fine-tune your clip until it’s perfect for sharing.

An overview of the basic features of the Google Pocket Operator

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

There are many unlabeled buttons and options within the Google Pocket Operator app. This is all about discovery. Play around and you’ll find more unique features. However, there are details about some icons and other important things to note to get you started.

Squiggly Arrow: Select this icon at the top to start recording a video and add it to your app. You can create a new one or upload one from your phone’s library. You must allow the app to access photos, videos, music and audio.

Swipe on the top screen: You can swipe left on the top of the screen where the video is still displayed to open other menus. These include patterns, mixers, tempos, and slices. These are worth trying out to see how you can further modify your video.

Tracks: Track icons 1, 2, 3 and 4 are displayed at the bottom of the screen. You can switch between them to create different tracks for recording and layer them on top of each other.

FX: On the right side of the track is the FX button that lets you add fun video and extra audio effects to finish it off.

Settings: The small settings “gear” icon in the upper right allows you to view and automatically save your projects.

Why should you use the Google Pocket Operator?

Use Google Pocket Operator to create fun clips to share on social media, add to your personal music videos, and liven up your presentations. It’s also super fun to use and helps get the creative juices flowing, especially for those looking for more unique ways to create content.

Google Pocket Operator isn’t necessarily just for musicians, but it may rank among the best Android apps for musicians that can be used to test beats, sequences, patterns, and other concepts in music. I have.

As mentioned above, the Google Pocket Operator has quite a learning curve, so I recommend downloading and trying it out when you have time to try it out. Also consider spending some time watching helpful tutorials online first.

create your own music

This creative app takes full advantage of your Pixel phone’s video camera and Google’s TensorFlow machine learning to help you create imaginative, fun, shareable videos with fun audio and video effects. With a mixer, special effects, tempo adjustment and more, there are no limits to your video and audio creativity.

